Domestic passenger vehicles wholesales up 2% to 361,717 units in Sept: SIAM

Similarly, two-wheeler sales increased to 17,49,794 units last month from 17,35,199 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said

Passenger vehicle, cars

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 1.87 per cent year-on-year to 3,61,717 units last month, industry body SIAM said on Monday.
The passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers stood at 3,55,043 units in September 2022.
Similarly, two-wheeler sales increased to 17,49,794 units last month from 17,35,199 units in the year-ago period, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.
Total three-wheeler wholesales rose to 74,418 units last month from 50,626 units in September 2022.
Total dispatches last month were up at 21,41,208 units from 20,93,286 units in September 2022.
In the September quarter, overall sales rose to 61,16,091 units from 60,52,739 units in the second quarter of 2022-23.
Passenger vehicle dispatches rose marginally to 10,74,189 units in the second quarter from 10,26,309 units in July-September period of last fiscal.
Commercial vehicles dispatches rose to 2,47,929 units from 2,31,991 units in the year-ago period. Total three-wheeler wholesales rose to 1,95,215 units in second quarter as compared with 1,20,319 units in the same period last fiscal.
Total two-wheeler dispatches however declined to 45,98,442 units in July-September 2023 as against 46,73,931 units in the year-ago period.
SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicle segments continued to witness growth in the second quarter of 2023-24, although two-wheeler wholesale numbers posted a marginal de-growth, compared to the same period of last year.
"As we get into the festival season, all segments of the industry are optimistic and look towards posting good numbers in Q3 as well," he added.
This growth in the automobile sectors can be attributed to the all-round economic growth of the country, which is also enabled through the conducive government policies, Aggarwal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Passenger Vehicles Wholesale Siam Auto sector automobile industry

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

