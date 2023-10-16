close
Sensex (-0.07%)
66238.15 -44.59
Nifty (-0.42%)
19730.80 -83.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
5982.60 + 26.50
Nifty Midcap (0.16%)
40571.55 + 65.40
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 200 pts; Delta Corp sinks 8%, Texmaco up 7%

Stock market LIVE updates on October 16, 2023: Shares of Texmaco Rail Engineering zoomed 7 per cent on demerger talks

Opening Bell: Equity markets fell slightly on Monday as investors juggled between Q2-FY24 quarterly results of India Inc and geopolitical tensions between Israel and Gaza. The S&P BSE Sensex quoted at 66,145 levels, down 138 points or 0.21 per cent in early deals. The Nifty50, on the other hand, hovered around 19,700-mark. 

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices outperformed the market by rising 0.17 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively.

Among individual stocks, shares of Delta Corp tanked 8 per cent after the company's subsidiary received notice for a goods and services tax of Rs 6,384 for payment of the shortfall tax.

Besides, shares of HDFC Life was up 0.6 per cent after the private insurer posted 15.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 376.77 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. Net premium income rose by 12.5 per cent YoY to Rs 14,755.96 crore from Rs 13,110.91 crore.

Those of DMart (Avenue Supermarts), meanwhile, declined 3 per cent after Q2 net profit slipped 9.1 per cent to Rs 623.35 crore for Q2-FY24. Total income, however, was up 18.6 per cent YoY at Rs 12,661.29 crore.

Those of Texmaco Rail Engineering, meanwhile, zoomed 7 per cent on demerger talks.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto, and IT indices were up 0.3 per cent each. The Nifty Bank index, on the flipside, fell 0.3 per cent.

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

