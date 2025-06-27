Friday, June 27, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This pharma co's stock rose on launching iron supplement to treat anemia

This pharma co's stock rose on launching iron supplement to treat anemia

Wanbury share price climbed 2.4 per cent after the company launched iron supplement 'Wanbury C RED'

pharma, drugs, medicine

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wanbury shares rose 2.4 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intraday high at ₹282 per share on BSE. The stock climbed after the company launched iron supplement 'Wanbury C RED'. 
 
At 12:36 PM, Wanbury share price was trading 2.4 per cent higher at ₹282 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 83,958.11. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹924.13 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹330 per share and 52-week low was at ₹151.1 per share.
 
In one year, Wanbury shares have gained 77 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.
 

Why were Wanbury shares rising? 

The buying interest on the pharma company's counter came after it launched 'Wanbury C RED', a Liposomal Iron formulation mainly designed to treat anemia. 
 
According to the filing, this novel formulation leverages liposomal technology, which ensures enhanced absorption, minimal metallic aftertaste, reduced risk of constipation, and no calcium chelation thus making it a safe and highly tolerable option for long-term use, especially in pregnant women and iron-deficient individuals.

Also Read

BSE

Digitide Solutions share price tanks 7%, hits 52-week low on weak Q4 show

Alcohol on flight

This liquor company's stock gained 9% in trade; rose 61% in one year

markets

PSBs, Oil & Gas stocks boost benchmarks in 4th straight upday; SMIDs gain

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial stock hits 6-mth high, soars 5% on heavy volumes; here's why

Nuvama, Nuvama group

Nuvama Wealth shares surge 78% from April low; what's driving the stock?

 
The product was recently launched in Northern India followed by Southern India. Wanbury aims to scale up distribution Pan-lndia in the first few months of the launch.
 
"The strong debut of Wanbury C RED and the encouraging endorsement from clinicians/ doctors in the North and South zone give us the confidence to accelerate our nationwide expansion. With robust sales momentum, our Pan-India rollout is already in motion. We believe Wanbury C RED will play a significant role in reinforcing Wanbury's presence in key therapeutic areas while driving both reach and profitability in the domestic formulations market," said Mohan Rayana, director, Wanbury.

About Wanbury 

The company has a strong presence in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) global market and domestic branded Formulation with its API being exported to over 50 countries. The API product portfolio includes: Metformin, Sertraline, Tramadol, Diphenhydramine, Mefenamic acid, Paroxetine, Ketamine Hydrochloride, and various other products in the pipeline. The company's clients include some of the leading global generic players.
 
In formulations, the company has a wide presence across major therapeutic categories like cough and cold solutions, gynecology, orthopaedics, nutraceuticals, gastrointestinal, anti-inflammatory, and analgesics.

More From This Section

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 260 pts, tops 84k; Nifty above 25,600; PSB, Oil indices up 1%

gold, gold loan

Gold price outlook: How to trade yellow metal today? analyst decode

Sambhv Steel IPO

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 3x, GMP at 14%

HDB Financial IPO

Final hours! HDB Financial IPO closes today: Check subscription status, GMP

silver trading silver investment

Silver price outlook: 'Buy on dip' suggests analyst; check key levels here

Topics : Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon