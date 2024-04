Reports of Irsael's attack on Iran, in early hours of Friday, sent most Asian markets into a correction mode. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped nearly 1 per cent, or 599 points to hit a low of 71,816 levels - down sharply from its 52-week high of 75,124.28 hit on April 09.





ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 400pts; Nifty holds 21,850; Realty, PSB indices dip over 1% In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 1 per cent each in Friday’s intraday trade following the Israel and Iran’s conflict.

According to