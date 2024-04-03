Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty near 22,350; Airtel, banks slip
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty near 22,350; Airtel, banks slip

Stock market Update on Wednesday, April 03: The broader market exhibited mixed trend. The BSE MidCap was down 0.2 per cent, while the SmallCap added 0.2 per cent.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Stock market updates on April 03, 2024: Equity markets started Wednesday's trading session on a weak note, tracking losses in global peers, as prospects of an early rate cut in the US diminished.  
The S&P BSE Sensex opened nearly 150 points lower at 73,757, and soon drifted to 73,600 levels. The NSE Nifty 50 started trade below the 22,400 level, down 70-odd points.
UltraTech Cement gained nearly 2 per cent after the company announced its plans to invest up to Rs 32,400 crore in the next three years as part of its ongoing expansion. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Sun Pharma and select banks were the top losers. The broader market exhibited mixed trend. The BSE MidCap was down 0.2 per cent, while the SmallCap added 0.2 per cent. Overnight, in the US, Dow and Nasdaq slipped 1 per cent after data showing strong labour demand raised fears of a delayed rate cut by the Fed. The US 10-year bond yield rose to 4.40 per cent. 
Nearer home, markets in Asia traded with notable losses. Japan's Nikkei and Malaysia's Kospi dipped over 1 per cent each, while Taiwan was down 0.5 per cent.
Among other assets, Gold futures logged new record highs, as the commodity topped the $2,300 per ounce. 
 

9:34 AM

9:34 AM

Bharti Hexacom IPO opens today: Price band, offer size, GMP, review & more

Bharti Hexacom's Rs 4,275-crore initial public offer will open for subcription on Wednesday, April 3. With a price band of Rs 542 to Rs 570, the issue will remain open till Friday, April 5.   

At the upper price band, the company will command a market capitalisation of Rs 28,500 crore post the offer. Read more

9:28 AM

Hindalco, Shriram Fin gain on Nifty

9:24 AM

Nifty Realty, FMCG lead sectoral losses

9:22 AM

Broader market check

9:20 AM

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Fin lead losses on Sensex

9:19 AM

Opening bell: Nifty down 100 pts to 22,350

9:17 AM

Opening bell: Sensex slips 250 points to 73,646

9:05 AM

Pre-open: Nifty at 22,550

9:02 AM

Pre-open: Sensex up 150 points to 74,054

9:01 AM

Mutual funds' equity buying hits record Rs 45,120 crore in March

Domestic mutual funds (MFs) injected a record Rs 45,120 crore into domestic stocks in March, marking their highest ever buying in a month. This surge in domestic fund inflows took place amid a selloff in smallcap and midcap stocks, and the execution of large block trades in blue-chip companies. READ MORE

8:57 AM

Crypto exchange platform CoinSwitch's parent launches app for stock broking

The launch marks PeepalCo's expansion into stock broking. It will be operated as a separate business division with its own managing and operations teams. READ MORE

8:54 AM

World Bank lifts India's economic growth forecast for FY25 to 6.6%

The World Bank on Tuesday upgraded its FY25 economic growth forecast for the Indian economy by 20 basis points to 6.6 per cent, primarily because of “upward revisions to investment growth”. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Domestic and international air traffic cross pre-pandemic peak in FY24

The domestic and international air traffic in India for the first time crossed the pre-pandemic peak of 2018-19 in 2023-24 due to sustained increase in demand, according to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India's data released on Tuesday. READ MORE


8:48 AM

Indian markets' high valuation a sign of optimism: Sebi chairperson

The premium valuations commanded by the domestic equity markets to their global peers is a sign of trust and faith that the world has on India, said Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). READ MORE

8:45 AM

Order pick up to sustain growth momentum for engineering major L&T

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has seen share price volatility in the past few months due to concerns about order inflows. The domestic market has seen a deceleration in orders, partly due to election-related uncertainties and partly because of decline in orders from the domestic oil and gas industry. In addition, there were concerns about key client Saudi Aramco easing up on capex. READ MORE


8:42 AM

Customers shy away from market as gold price nears Rs 70,000 milestone

Even as the price of pure gold nears Rs 70,000 per 10 gram, customers have already disappeared from the market. In just a single month, the price in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar has risen by nearly 10 per cent, trading at around Rs 68,500 per 10 gram. The Mumbai spot market has slipped into a heavy discount of $15–20 per ounce, or Rs 400–550 per 10 gram, since prices have risen sharply in a month. READ MORE

8:39 AM

Results preview: IT firms may report muted Q4 growth, eyes on FY25 guidance

January-March quarter, is considered to be a soft quarter, and will continue to see the headwinds that the sector has been facing. And the sector will enter the new financial year on a weak footing. READ MORE


8:35 AM

NSE halves lot size for trading derivatives contracts for Nifty50 index

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it has halved the lot size for trading derivatives contracts for the blue-chip Nifty 50 index to 25 and also reduced the lot sizes of the Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Midcap indices as part of its periodic revision. READ MORE

8:32 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty hints at over 100 pts gap-down


8:29 AM

Asian Market Update:: A sea of red; Nikkei, Kospi down over 1%


First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

