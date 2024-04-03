Sensex (    %)
                             
Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty hints gap-down start; Asian shares dip around 1%

Stock market Update on Wednesday, April 03: The US market fell after strong labour data suggested that the Fed may possibly delay a rate cut.

Stock market updates on April 03, 2024: Equity markets may witness some weakness in trades on Wednesday, in line with global peers, as prospects of an early rate cut in the US diminished.

At 08:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,450, hinting towards a 100-point gap-down on the Nifty 50.

Overnight, in the US, Dow and Nasdaq slipped 1 per cent after data showing strong labour demand raised fears of a delayed rate cut by the Fed. The US 10-year bond yield rose to 4.40 per cent. 

Nearer home, markets in Asia traded with notable losses. Japan's Nikkei and Malaysia's Kospi dipped over 1 per cent each, while Taiwan was down 0.5 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Adani Power which were locked at the 5 per cent upper limit on Tuesday, will again be in focus as the Adani group firm plans to add close to 6 gigawatts (Gw) of new power assets in the next five years.

UltraTech Cement too may see some action after the company announced its plans to invest up to Rs 32,400 crore in the next three years as part of its ongoing expansion.

That apart, shares of rate sensitives' will be on investor radar as the RBI appointed MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) begin their 3-day meet to discuss policy measures. The RBI will annouce the outcome on Friday.

Among other assets, Gold futures logged new record highs, as the commodity topped the $2,300 per ounce. Meanwhile, Bitcoin tumbled over 7 per cent in intra-day deals yesterday.

 
9:02 AM

Pre-open: Sensex up 150 points to 74,054

9:01 AM

Mutual funds' equity buying hits record Rs 45,120 crore in March

Domestic mutual funds (MFs) injected a record Rs 45,120 crore into domestic stocks in March, marking their highest ever buying in a month. This surge in domestic fund inflows took place amid a selloff in smallcap and midcap stocks, and the execution of large block trades in blue-chip companies. READ MORE

mutual fund equity market
8:57 AM

Crypto exchange platform CoinSwitch's parent launches app for stock broking

The launch marks PeepalCo's expansion into stock broking. It will be operated as a separate business division with its own managing and operations teams. READ MORE

CoinSwitch Kuber
8:54 AM

World Bank lifts India's economic growth forecast for FY25 to 6.6%

The World Bank on Tuesday upgraded its FY25 economic growth forecast for the Indian economy by 20 basis points to 6.6 per cent, primarily because of “upward revisions to investment growth”. READ MORE

Indian economy, worker, labour, population
8:51 AM

Domestic and international air traffic cross pre-pandemic peak in FY24

The domestic and international air traffic in India for the first time crossed the pre-pandemic peak of 2018-19 in 2023-24 due to sustained increase in demand, according to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India's data released on Tuesday. READ MORE

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

8:48 AM

Indian markets' high valuation a sign of optimism: Sebi chairperson

The premium valuations commanded by the domestic equity markets to their global peers is a sign of trust and faith that the world has on India, said Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). READ MORE

Madhabi Puri Buch
8:45 AM

Order pick up to sustain growth momentum for engineering major L&T

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has seen share price volatility in the past few months due to concerns about order inflows. The domestic market has seen a deceleration in orders, partly due to election-related uncertainties and partly because of decline in orders from the domestic oil and gas industry. In addition, there were concerns about key client Saudi Aramco easing up on capex. READ MORE

Larsen & Toubro

8:42 AM

Customers shy away from market as gold price nears Rs 70,000 milestone

Even as the price of pure gold nears Rs 70,000 per 10 gram, customers have already disappeared from the market. In just a single month, the price in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar has risen by nearly 10 per cent, trading at around Rs 68,500 per 10 gram. The Mumbai spot market has slipped into a heavy discount of $15–20 per ounce, or Rs 400–550 per 10 gram, since prices have risen sharply in a month. READ MORE

jewellery, Jewellers
8:39 AM

Results preview: IT firms may report muted Q4 growth, eyes on FY25 guidance

January-March quarter, is considered to be a soft quarter, and will continue to see the headwinds that the sector has been facing. And the sector will enter the new financial year on a weak footing. READ MORE

IT firms

8:35 AM

NSE halves lot size for trading derivatives contracts for Nifty50 index

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it has halved the lot size for trading derivatives contracts for the blue-chip Nifty 50 index to 25 and also reduced the lot sizes of the Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Midcap indices as part of its periodic revision. READ MORE

NSE, Stock market
8:32 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty hints at over 100 pts gap-down

chart

8:29 AM

Asian Market Update:: A sea of red; Nikkei, Kospi down over 1%

chart

8:26 AM

ALERT:: Bitcoin trades at $66,300 levels as against a high of $74,400 in March

chart

8:23 AM

World Bank set to issue up to $1 billion in debut hybrid note this year

The World Bank is looking to issue up to $1 billion in a debut hybrid note on capital markets this year, a senior executive told Reuters, as development banks face increasing pressure to find new ways to boost their lending. READ MORE

world bank
8:20 AM

US regulators probe role of asset managers BlackRock, Vanguard in banks

The move could add to a host of troubles for asset managers, which have often been criticized for exerting undue influence on the management of their portfolio companies. READ MORE

Blackrock

8:17 AM

Consumer sentiment of urban Indians dips to a 4-month low, shows data

The index tracking consumer sentiments in urban areas reached a four-month low during the month. The decline follows a surge in 2023 that saw the urban index hit its highest level in 46 months in December 2023, reaching 101.83. The momentum has since waned, with the index declining for three consecutive months. READ MORE

consumer sentiments

8:14 AM

Govt bond yield surges to two-month high tracking rise in US yield

Market participants said that the 7.12 per cent yield on the benchmark bond faces technical resistance and it might sustain as long as US yields do not surge further. READ MORE

bonds

8:11 AM

Stocks to Watch, April 3: ZEEL, Anupam Rasayan, DroneAcharya, Olectra, Moil

ZEE's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punit Goenka, will take a 20-per cent cut in his personal remuneration. READ MORE

Zee
8:08 AM

Upswing in global manufacturing growth could be good news for world economy

The gentle upswing in manufacturing should be welcomed rather than scoured for caveats. The good news is that the global economy appears to have avoided a protracted downdraft, something that looked like a reasonable outcome last year. The US doesn’t have to carry the world on its shoulders, at least not quite to the same degree. READ MORE

manufacturing
8:05 AM

Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil futures tests $89/barrel

chart

Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks Market trends S&P BSE Sensex Nifty 50 RBI monetary policy

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

