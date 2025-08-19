Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Infrastructure bags NHPC's Rs 4,000-crore solar-battery project

Reliance Infrastructure bags NHPC's Rs 4,000-crore solar-battery project

The company received NHPC's 390 megawatt solar power project and 780 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system

With the addition of this capacity, Reliance Group’s clean energy pipeline now stands at over 3 GWp of solar DC capacity and over 3.5 GWh of BESS capacity | Photo: Company website

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Infrastructure has received a letter of award (LoA) for a 390 megawatt (Mw) solar power project and 780 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) from NHPC, the company said.
 
The project is valued at Rs 4,000 crore, according to the industry estimates.
 
Once commissioned, the platform will add 700 megawatt-peak (MWp) of solar DC capacity and 780 MWh of BESS capacity to Reliance Group’s portfolio. The winning tariff was discovered at Rs 3.13/kilowatt-hour (kWh).
 
The project is a part of a broader 1,200 MW solar along with 600 MW/2,400 MWh BESS inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected tender floated by NHPC, which saw participation from 15 entities, with 14 qualifying for the e-reverse auction. The tender was oversubscribed by nearly four times.
 
 
Reliance Power, a listed entity in the Reliance Group, has a renewable energy portfolio of nearly 2.5 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar and 2.5 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of BESS capacity. 

With this addition, the combined Reliance Group’s clean energy pipeline now stands at over 3 GWp of solar DC capacity and over 3.5 GWhr of BESS capacity, making it India’s largest player in the integrated solar and BESS segment, Reliance Infrastructure said.
 
This successful bid underscores Reliance Group’s continued progress and commitment to becoming a leading player in India’s renewable energy sector. It marks a significant milestone in the Group’s strategic vision to transition toward cleaner energy sources and play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s sustainable energy future, the company said.
 
Earlier this month, the company won an arbitration award of Rs 526.23 crore along with interest against Aravali Power Company Private Limited (APCPL) in relation to an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract.
 
On August 8, the company announced that its joint venture subsidiaries BSES Yamuna Power and BSES Rajdhani Power will recover regulatory assets worth Rs 28,483 crore over the next four years.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

