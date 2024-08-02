Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open lower; GIFT Nifty down 220 pts, Nikkei tumbles over 5%
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, August 2, 2024: At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures are down 220 points at 24,897, signaling a gap-down start to the trading day.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, August 2, 2024: Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 may open lower, reflecting a sharp decline in Asian markets.
In the US, markets experienced a sell-off amid rising recession fears, with the Dow Jones falling 1.21 per cent, the S&P 500 decreasing 1.37 per cent, and the Nasdaq sliding 2.3 per cent. Further, reports suggest that concerns are growing over whether the Federal Reserve is too late in adjusting its monetary policy.
Asian markets mirrored Wall Street's losses, with the Nikkei plummeting over 5 per cent, the Kospi dropping 2.5 per cent, and the ASX 200 falling 1.83 per cent.
Back in India, investors will focus on Q1 earnings reports and forex reserve data. On August 1, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 2,089.28 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 337.03 crore.
7:56 AM
Upcoming IPOs in August 2024: Ola Electric, First Cry, and more: Full list
The year 2024 has been remarkable for initial public offerings (IPOs), with nearly 82 IPOs launched for public subscription so far, according to BSE data. Of these, a staggering 71 IPOs have listed with gains, yielding returns for investors compared to the issue price, while 10 were listed at a loss. READ MORE
7:46 AM
Strong volume growth, lower costs positive for Coal India's outlook
Coal India’s (CIL’s) revenue for the first quarter of 2024-25 (Q1FY25) came in at Rs 36,500 crore, up 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and down 3 per cent sequentially, which was in line with consensus. READ MORE
7:36 AM
For valuations to sustain, corporate earnings need to deliver: Setalvad
The market has done very well and valuations now are fairly demanding. To sustain these lofty valuations, it is imperative that corporate earnings continue to deliver, says Chirag Setalvad, head — equities, HDFC AMC. Besides domestic earnings, the trajectory of global growth and inflation, especially in the US and China, will certainly be important variables. READ MORE
7:26 AM
SBI Q1 results: This PSB may report flat earnings on August 3. Details here
State Bank of India, India's biggest state-owned bank, will likely report flat net profit in the April-June quarter (Q1) of the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25). READ MORE
7:17 AM
GIFT Nifty down 1%, Nikkei slides 5%: Triggers for stock market on Aug 02
Equity benchmark indices are likely to start today’s trading session on a dismal note mirroring the gloomy mood in global peers. READ MORE
7:14 AM
Crude oil output costs to rise by $1 per barrel on Union Budget move
The removal of duty exemptions for chemicals essential to crude production in the latest budget, has raised production costs by $1 per barrel, and led to an annual cost increase of about $40 million, officials at upstream companies said. READ MORE
7:12 AM
Nifty Commodities shows signs of pullback in near-term; key levels here
The Nifty Commodities Index is showing signs of a potential pullback in the near term, making it a suitable candidate for selling on rises. Having achieved its near-term targets, the index is expected to undergo profit booking. Support levels on the charts are identified at 9,350 and 9,200. These levels represent potential targets for the expected pullback. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Tata Power
Long build up is seen in the Tata Power Futures where we have seen 1 per cent (Prov) rise in Open interest with price rising by 2.38 per cent. READ MORE
7:08 AM
Brent crude at $79.80 per bbl
7:06 AM
US markets end lower, Nasdaq slips 2.3%
7:06 AM
Asian markets in red, tracking Wall Street; Nikkei tumbles over 5%
7:03 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:04 AM IST