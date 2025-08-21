Reliance, IndiGo, Shree Cement: 5 infra stocks worth your portfolio

The Nifty Infra index has performed slightly better when compared with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark - the Nifty 50 index so far this financial year. The Nifty Infra index has gained 8.3 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has advanced 6.5 per cent thus far in FY26. Among the Nifty Infra 31 stock constituents, 16 shares have outperformed the index, with a gain or more than 8.3 per cent. Ashok Leyland up over 30 per cent so far this financial year is the top gainer followed by Cummins India (up 25 per cent); and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and Apollo Hospitals - up around 20 per cent each. That apart, Adani Ports, BPCL, DLF, Samvardhana Motherson, UltraTech Cement, Max Healthcare, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have surged in the range of 11 - 16 per cent. Against this background, here are 5 infra stocks that can potentially gain up to 24 per cent in the coming months.
5 infra stocks looking strong on charts
Reliance IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹1,429 Likely Target: ₹1,530 Upside Potential: 7% Support: ₹1,389; ₹1,339 Resistance: ₹1,441; ₹1,467; ₹1,490 Reliance Industries (RIL) stock is seen trading within striking distance of the key short-term hurdle which stands at ₹1,441 levels. The key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly chart have seen a positive divergence in recent days; hence the stock may succeed in overcoming this hurdle.
As and when, the stock conquers the resistance at ₹1,441; it shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹1,530 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,467 and ₹1,490 levels. On the downside, the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹1,389 is likely to act as a near support, while the medium-term trend is likely to remain favourable as long as RIL trades above ₹1,339 levels.
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)Current Price: ₹6,090 Likely Target: ₹7,550 Upside Potential: 24% Support: ₹5,885; ₹5,741 Resistance: ₹6,250; ₹6,730; ₹7,230 IndiGo stock seems to be favourably placed on the charts across time-frames. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain bullish (positive) as long as the stock trades above ₹5,741 levels, with interim support visible around ₹5,885 levels.
At present, the stock is seen testing resistance at ₹6,250 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹7,550 levels. On its way up, the stock may face resistance around ₹6,730 and ₹7,230 levels, hints the long-term chart.
Ambuja CementsCurrent Price: ₹586 Likely Target: ₹680 Upside Potential: 16% Support: ₹576; ₹565; ₹537 Resistance: ₹621; ₹635; ₹667 Ambuja Cements stock is seen consolidating following an over 18 per cent rally in June-July period. The stock has retraced roughly 50 per cent of the preceding rally, and is now seen seeking support around the 50-DMA, which stands at ₹585. Below which, support for the stock exists around ₹576 and ₹565 levels.
The medium-term trend for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹537 levels. On the upside, the stock can attempt a rally towards ₹680 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹621, ₹635 and ₹667 levels.
DLFCurrent Price: ₹780 Likely Target: ₹915 Upside Potential: 17.3% Support: ₹760; ₹745 Resistance: ₹818; ₹855; ₹870; ₹885 The key momentum oscillators are hinting at a favourable bias for DLF stock in the near-term. DLF can jump to ₹818 levels in the near-term, which is the key short-term hurdle; above which the stock can potentially rally to ₹915 levels.
Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹855, ₹870 and ₹885 levels. In case of a dip, the stock is likely to find support around ₹760 and ₹745 levels.
Shree CementCurrent Price: ₹30,570 Likely Target: ₹35,600 Upside Potential: 16.5% Support: ₹30,400; ₹30,000 Resistance: ₹31,300; ₹32,155; ₹32,870; ₹34,500 Shree Cement is seen testing support at its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) - a key moving average the stock has broadly sustained above since November 2024; barring a blip or two in January and June 2025. At present, the 20-WMA support stands around ₹30,400 levels; below which support for the stock can be expected around ₹30,000-mark.
On the upside, the stock needs to break above ₹32,155 hurdle, to ignite upside momentum. Chart suggests the stock can potentially rally to ₹35,600 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹31,300, ₹32,870 and ₹34,500 levels.