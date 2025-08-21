Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start amid mixed global cues
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets opened on a mixed note as investors weighed the S&P 500's four-day losing streak.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, August 21, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to witness a flat opening on Thursday following following five consecutive session of gains on the back of sustained optimism around potential Goods and Service Tax (GST) reforms, progess in Russia-Ukraine talks and signs of improvement in India-China relations.
As of 8:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,106, up 26 points, indicating a flat start for the domestic benchmarks. Investors are awaiting India's Manufacturing and Services Flash PMI due today.
Asian markets opened on a mixed note as investors weighed the S&P 500’s four-day losing streak. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.3 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI index was up around 1 per cent.
On Wednesday, Wall Street settled on a mixed due to continued sell-off in the technology stocks and mixed retail earnings. The S&P 500 index fell 0.24 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down 0.67 per cent. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index closed almost flat with a positive bias.
IPO Corner
In the mainboard segment, IPOs of Shreeji Shipping Global, Gem Aromatics, Vikram Solar, and Patel Retail will close for public subscription. Mangal Electrical Industries IPO will enter its second day of subscription.
In the SME space, ARC Insulation & Insulators IPO will open for public subscription. The public issue of LGT Business Connextions will close for bidding.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities are poised for a listless opening, amid mixed global cues. Globally, investors await the Federal Reserve's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from August 21 to August 23, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments will be scrutinised for any clues on the central bank's outlook on the economy and monetary policy. Amid this, Clean Science and Technology, India Cements, Bharti Hexacom, and Fortis Healthcare are among the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail investors cling to risky mutual funds even as HNIs pare exposure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail investors and high net-worth individual (HNI) investors reacted differently to the equity market volatility over the past nine months, going by their mutual fund (MF) investment pattern. In the September 2024-June 2025 period, while retail investors continued with their high-risk bets, HNI portfolios veered towards safer options in the MF space. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices remain unchanged
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices remained flat as investors brace for signals on the Federal Reserve's policy stance ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming. Spot gold slipped marginally by 0.1 per cent to $3,343.09 per ounce.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today, Aug 21: Exide, Marico, NTPC among analyst top picks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technically, the Nifty is inching towards the 25,250 level; however, call writers at the 25,100 strike may attempt to cap the move on the weekly expiry day. On the downside, the 24,800–24,900 zone now acts as a strong support. Participants should continue to focus on stock selection based on sectoral strength and rotation. Ajit Misha, SVP-Research at Religare Broking recommends buying Exide Industries, Marico and NTPC. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices gain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices rose as US oil and fuel inventories fell more than expected, boosting hopes for strong demand. Benchmark US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rallied 1.38 per cent to $63.21.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled lower, S&P 500 fall for fifth straight session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street settled on a mixed due to continued sell-off in the technology stocks and mixed retail earnings. The S&P 500 index fell 0.24 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down 0.67 per cent. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index closed almost flat with a positive bias.
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets witness a mixed start
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets opened on a mixed note as investors weighed the S&P 500’s four-day losing streak. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.3 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.07 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index was up around 1 per cent.
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi may raise minimum block deal size, widen permissible price range
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi is considering a fresh round of reforms to its block deal framework, with proposals to raise the minimum trade size and widen the permissible price range, according to people familiar with the matter. The markets regulator, according to the sources, is weighing an increase in the minimum block deal size to ₹25 crore, from the current ₹10 crore, in a bid to channel smaller trades towards the regular cash market. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Share Market Today Stock Market Today MARKET LIVE Markets NSE Nifty BSE Sensex IPOs SME IPOs Asian markets US markets Domestic markets stock market trading
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:14 AM IST