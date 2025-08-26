Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Aug 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi?

Stock market holiday: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Wednesday, August 27

Stock market holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi, August 27: NSE, BSE to remain close

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Stock market holiday: Indian stock markets will remain closed for trading on Wednesday, August 27, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. 
 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Wednesday. 
 
The next stock market holiday falls on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, October 2, 2025. Here is the whole stock market holiday list: 
Holiday Day Date
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra Thursday October 2,2025
Diwali * Laxmi Pujan Tuesday October 21,2025
Diwali Balipratipada Wednesday October 22,2025
Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Wednesday November 5,2025
Christmas Thursday December 25,2025
 

Stock market timings:

The domestic stock market operates on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Will the commodity market be open on Wednesday? 

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed for trading for the morning session, from 9 AM to 5 PM. The evening trading session will be open for trading from 5 PM to 11:55 PM (till 9 PM for selected Agri Commodities). 

On the other hand, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India, will remain closed.

Market recap: 

Indian equities finished the session with gains on Monday, August 25, 2025, amid strength in global peers. Buying in Indian and global stocks emerged after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for rate cuts in the Jackson Hole summit in Wyoming on Friday, citing weakness in the jobs market. Powell also emphasised the ongoing risk of higher inflation spurred by President Donald Trump's tariffs.
 
At close, the BSE Sensex was up 329.06 points or 0.40 per cent at 81,635.91, and the NSE Nifty50 quoted 24,967.75, up 97.65 points or 0.39 per cent.
 
On BSE, Infosys, TCS, Tech M, and HCLTech were among the top gainers at close. Conversely, BEL, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank were among the top laggards. 
 
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index was the top-performer, advancing 2.37 per cent. This was followed by the Nifty Realty index (0.75 per cent) and the Nifty Metal index (0.65 per cent). 
 
In the broader markets, Nifty MidCap 100 was up 0.12 per cent, while SmallCap was down 0.04 per cent.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

