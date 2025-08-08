Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Signature Global aims 92% growth in FY26 operational revenue to ₹4,800 cr

Signature Global aims 92% growth in FY26 operational revenue to ₹4,800 cr

On revenue, the company said it has 'achieved around 19 per cent of guidance. Momentum is expected to pick up in subsequent quarters driven by completion of construction as planned'

Signature Global achieved record sales bookings of ₹10,290 crore during the 2024-25 and has given a guidance of ₹12,500 crore for the current financial year. Photo: X@signatureglobal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd is targeting a 92 per cent increase in revenue from operations during this fiscal year on the back of strong sales in its residential projects across Gurugram.

In a latest investors presentation, the company said it is targeting a revenue of Rs 4,800 crore during this financial year.

Signature Global's income from operations stood at ₹2,498.02 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal. 

On revenue, the company said it has "achieved around 19 per cent of guidance. Momentum is expected to pick up in subsequent quarters driven by completion of construction as planned".

 

In the real estate sector, the companies can recognise revenues either on completion of their projects or on percentage of completion method.

Signature Global achieved record sales bookings of ₹10,290 crore during the 2024-25 and has given a guidance of ₹12,500 crore for the current financial year. 

On Thursday, the company reported a five-fold surge in consolidated net profit to ₹34.43 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal, supported by higher income amid strong housing demand.

Its net profit stood at ₹6.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations surged to ₹865.66 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal year, from Rs 400.61 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. 

Total income rose to ₹898.35 crore, from ₹427.98 crore during the period under review.

On the financial performance, Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said, "Building on the strong momentum of FY25, we delivered a robust performance in the first quarter of FY26, with our operational revenue doubling year-on-year. This growth reflects our continued focus on customer satisfaction and the timely delivery of quality homes."  He said the launch pipeline remains strong for the remaining period of this fiscal, which would help the company to sustain this growth trajectory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Estate News Signature Global Real Estate

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

