Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Arisinfra Solutions Q1 results: PAT down 21% at ₹5 cr, revenue at ₹215.6 cr

Arisinfra Solutions Q1 results: PAT down 21% at ₹5 cr, revenue at ₹215.6 cr

Total income rose to Rs 215.6 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 194.58 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

interest rates, finance, profit

Arisinfra Solutions supplies goods and services to the construction and real estate sectors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd's net profit declined 21 per cent to Rs 5.11 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year due to expenses related to the public issue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 6.45 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 215.6 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 194.58 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Arisinfra Solutions supplies goods and services to the construction and real estate sectors.

Ronak K Morbia, Chairman and Managing Director of Arisinfra, said, "Revenue grew by 11 per cent year-on-year, and we delivered Rs 5.1 crore in Profit After Tax (PAT), after absorbing one-time IPO expenses. Excluding this, PAT stood at nearly Rs 7.4 crore - exceeding the full-year PAT we reported in FY25, within the first three months of FY26."  Its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd has received a provisional purchase order worth Rs 40 crore from AVS Housing and Construction LLP. The work order is related to development management, project execution, and material supply.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JK Tyre

JK Tyre Q1 results: Net profit down 25% at ₹163.35 cr on high input cost

page industries, jockey, speedo

Page Industries Q1 results: Profit rises 21.5% to ₹200.8 cr, revenue up 3%

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Q1 results today: SBI, Tata Motors, Grasim, Siemens, 239 others on Aug 8

q1 results, company quarter 1

Biocon Q1 results: Net profit down 95%, revenue rises 15% to ₹4,022 cr

HPCL calls for emergency board meeting to clear the revised fiscal package

HPCL Q1 results: Profit skyrockets 548% to ₹4,110 cr on improved margins

Topics : Company Results Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon