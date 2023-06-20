Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts; HDFC AMC up 8%, IIFL Sec drops 14%

Stock market LIVE updates : Benchmark indices, which started with minor cuts on Tuesday, quickly deepened losses. The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting 229 points lower at 62,939 levels, while the Nifty50 slipped 60 points to 18,696 levels.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were hovering around flatline.,

HUL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj twins, IndusInd bank, UPL, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, and Divis Lab capped gains on the benchmarks, falling up to 0.7 per cent. On the flipside, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Consumer Products, SBI Life, Adani Enterprises, Wipro, and Power Grid lent support.,