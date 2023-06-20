Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts; HDFC AMC up 8%, IIFL Sec drops 14%

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts; HDFC AMC up 8%, IIFL Sec drops 14%

Stock market LIVE updates on June 20, 2023: Among sectors, all indices traded lower with the Nifty Auto index quoting 0.6 per cent lower, followed by the Nifty Realty index (down 0.4 per cent)

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts; HDFC AMC up 8%, IIFL Sec drops 14%

Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 4:17 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices, which started with minor cuts on Tuesday, quickly deepened losses. The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting 229 points lower at 62,939 levels, while the Nifty50 slipped 60 points to 18,696 levels.
4:07 AM Jun 23

3:55 AM Jun 23

3:53 AM Jun 23

3:51 AM Jun 23

3:48 AM Jun 23

3:46 AM Jun 23

3:24 AM Jun 23

Where to invest as markets trade near record highs?

3:14 AM Jun 23

Global brokerages :: Top calls on June 20

3:04 AM Jun 23

Stocks to watch: Adani Transmission, HDFC AMC, ITC

2:57 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty falls more than 50 points

2:38 AM Jun 23

Hedge Funds That Spread Quant Bets Are Having a Moment in China

2:22 AM Jun 23

Faltering economy :: China cuts two more key lending rates

4:28 AM Jun 23

MARKET VIEW: Volatility on account of sectoral churn away from Banks to Auto & Realty

Market has corrected from near record highs and has turned volatile. A healthy feature of the ongoing 3-month old rally is that it has been characterised by corrections which made ‘buy on dips’ strategy successful. 
 
Much of the ongoing volatility in the market is due to sectoral churning happening on a large scale. This has turned Bank Nifty weak and Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty strong.

It is important to understand this sectoral churn and diverse sectoral trends. While Nifty is up by 3% YTD, Nifty Bank is up by only 1%. In sharp contrast to this trend, Nifty Auto is up by 15.86% and Nifty Realty is up by 17% YTD.

Banking stocks are witnessing profit booking in spite of the sound fundamentals and part of this money is moving to autos and realty reflecting their improving prospects.

Views by V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

4:18 AM Jun 23

3i Infotech surges 7% on winning Rs 43 crore contract

The order has been awareded by one of the leading private sector bank for managed services partner for data center domain. The contract is spread across two years, it said.

4:14 AM Jun 23

Wipro gains steam; buyback to open on June 22

4:11 AM Jun 23

WS Ind freezes in 5% upper circuit on bagging orders worth Rs 372 cr from TN Govt

4:09 AM Jun 23

KIMS zooms 4% on block deal of 40.7 lakh shares

40.7 lakh shares change hands at Rs 1,710 a share in block deal window, as per CNBC TV-18.

4:07 AM Jun 23

4:05 AM Jun 23

HDFC AMC jumps 6% as abrdn reportedly exits company via block deal

4:02 AM Jun 23

IIFL Securities sinks 15% as SEBI bars firm from onboarding new clients for 2 years

4:00 AM Jun 23

Timken India drops 8% as 11% equity of Rs 2,629 cr changes hands

As per reports, Timken Singapore was said to offload 6.3 million shares in the company today via block deal.

3:58 AM Jun 23

Nifty PSU Bank index defies weakness; other pockets in red

3:56 AM Jun 23

SmallCaps hold relative strength in weak trade

3:55 AM Jun 23

3:53 AM Jun 23

3:51 AM Jun 23

3:48 AM Jun 23

3:46 AM Jun 23

3:40 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN: Nifty unchanged in pre-open

3:38 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to flat start

3:33 AM Jun 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens 9 paise weaker at 82.03/$

Rupee weakens by 9 paise at open

3:28 AM Jun 23

HMA Agro Industries raises Rs 144 crore from anchor investors

>> Ahead of its IPO, HMA Agro Industries mopped Rs 144 crore from several anchor investors 

>> The frozen buffalo meat exporter finalised the allocation of 2.46 million shares to anchor investors, at the upper end of the price band at Rs 585 per share

>> Investors, who participated in the anchor book, included Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC, Minerva Ventures Fund, Forbes EMF, Coeus Capital Opportunities Fund, Radiant Global Fund and Absolute Returns Scheme.
 
>> Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC is the biggest investor among them, investing Rs 70 crore in HMA Agro via Citadel Capital Fund, and Elite Capital Fund. 

IPO details
  • Dates: June 20-23
  • Price band: Rs 555-585 per share.
  • Size: A total of Rs 480 crore, via fresh issue (Rs 150 crore) and an offer for sale (Rs 330 crore).
  • Purpose: Working capital needs

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 2:17 AM IST

