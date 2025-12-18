Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MCX fixes Jan 2 as record date for stock split; Swiggy, Waaree added to F&O

MCX fixes Jan 2 as record date for stock split; Swiggy, Waaree added to F&O

The initial public offering (IPO) of KSH Inter­national, a manufacturer of magnet winding wires, garnered only 83 per cent subscription thanks to a reduction in the offer-for-sale (OFS) component

Stock Market

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced the introduction of futures and options (F&O) contracts on four additional stocks, expanding the universe of securities available in the equity derivatives segment.

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has fixed Friday, January 2 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for its proposed stock split. The bourse plans to split one share of face value of ₹10 each into five shares of face value of ₹2 each. Shares of MCX last closed at ₹10,172, down 1.5 per cent. 
 
KSH public offer scrapes through
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of KSH Inter­national, a manufacturer of magnet winding wires, garnered only 83 per cent subscription thanks to a reduction in the offer-for-sale (OFS) component. According to exch­ange data, the qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 1.06 times at the close of the issue. Meanwhile, high-net-worth indiv­idual and retail portions were under subscribed at 42 per cent and 86 per cent, respectively. Ahead of the public issue, KSH International had raised ₹213 crore from anchor investors. 
 
 
Swiggy, Waaree added to F&O
 
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced the introduction of futures and options (F&O) contracts on four additional stocks, expanding the universe of securities available in the equity derivatives segment. The stocks selected for inclusion are Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Premier Energies, Swiggy, and Waaree Energies. The new contracts will be available for trading with effect from December 31, 2025. Inclusion in the F&O segment is typically seen as a positive for stocks, as it improves price discovery and enhances liquidity by allowing market participants to hedge and take directional views.

More From This Section

Godrej Consumer Product

Q3 sales recovery, easing costs to drive gains for Godrej Consumer Productspremium

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric promoter Aggarwal sells small stake to clear ₹260 cr loan

SEBI

Sebi allows zero-coupon bonds to be issued in smaller denominations

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan balance transfer: Higher residual principal tenure drive savings

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 78 pts lower amid late volatility; Nifty holds 25,800

Topics : Stock Market SEBI Market news Multi Commodity Exchange

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon