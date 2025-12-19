Friday, December 19, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why did BLS International share price rally 7% in trade today? Details here

Why did BLS International share price rally 7% in trade today? Details here

By 10:00 AM, BLS International Services shares were trading 6.52 per cent higher at ₹337.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.56 per cent lower at 84,953.30.

BLS International Services share price today

BLS International Services is a global partner for governments, offering tech-enabled visa, passport, and citizen services.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BLS International share price today: BLS International Services shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, December 19, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 7.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹340 per share. 
 
By 10:00 AM, BLS International Services shares were trading 6.52 per cent higher at ₹337.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.56 per cent lower at 84,953.30.
 

Why did BLS International share price rise today?

 
BLS International shares rose today after the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi set aside the debarment order issued by the MEA, effectively quashing the restrictions on the company.
 
 
In an exchange filing, BLS International said, “The Company had challenged the aforesaid debarment order by filing a writ petition before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. The Company has received an order from the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi setting aside the debarment order passed by the MEA. Consequently, the debarment imposed on the Company pursuant to the said order stands quashed.”
 
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had barred BLS International from participating in future tenders of the MEA and Indian missions abroad for two years. The company filed a writ petition before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.

Also Read

ICICI Prudential AMC share price

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock trades at 20% premium on BSE, NSE

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 pts; Nifty eyes 26k; ICICI Pru lists at 20% premium; Ola up 9%

equity market, stocks, share market

ICICI Pru AMC makes solid D-St debut; lists at 20% premium on bourses

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Motilal Oswal starts coverage on Aditya Birla Real Estate with 33% upside

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric jumps 9% after promoter Bhavish Aggarwal completes stake sale

 

BLS International Q2 performance

 
BLS International reported strong growth in Q2FY26, with revenue from operations rising 48.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹736.6 crore, driven by steady growth in Visa & Consular and Digital Services, along with consolidation of Citizenship Invest and Aadifidelis Solutions acquired in Q3FY25. 
 
Ebitda grew 29.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹212.8 crore, supported by the Visa business’s shift to self-managed centres, cost optimisation, and consolidation benefits. PAT rose 27.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹185.7 crore. The company’s balance sheet strengthened with a net cash balance of ₹1,306 crore as of September 30, 2025.
 
The Visa & Consular business (~62 per cent of revenue) recorded revenue of ₹458.6 crore, up 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by 11.7 per cent higher application volumes. Ebitda for the segment rose 26.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹192.2 crore, with margins expanding to 41.9 per cent from 36.4 per cent, aided by operational efficiencies and the shift to self-managed centres. 
 
The Digital business (~38 per cent of revenue) grew 259.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹278 crore, led by Aadifidelis Solutions consolidation. Ebitda rose 72.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹20.6 crore, with the segment facilitating loan distribution of ₹8,600 crore and supporting more than 45,400 CSPs and over 1,47,000 touchpoints.
 
BLS International Services is a global partner for governments, offering tech-enabled visa, passport, and citizen services. Founded in 2005, the company operates in more than 70 countries, serving over 46 governments and processing more than 360 million applications. Its services include application processing, biometrics, attestation, and e-visas, leveraging technology and AI to ensure secure, efficient service delivery at scale.
 

More From This Section

IMG: HUL, ONGC, Trent, PowerGrid, PFC, Apollo Hospitals and Tube Investments trade in oversold territory, show technical charts.

HUL, ONGC, Trent among 7 BSE 100 stocks technically oversold on charts

mutual funds, factor funds, active momentum, multi-factor funds, ICICI Prudential, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, Mirae Asset, quantitative investing, equity funds

ICICI Prudential AMC gets 'Long' rating from Equirus; 34% upside potential

Indus Towers share price

Why Motilal Oswal sees Indus Towers' risk-reward as 'uncompelling' at CMP?

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Accenture Q1 results signal steady outlook for Indian IT amid muted demand

Godawari Power & Ispat share

YES Sec turns bullish on Godawari Power; upgrades to 'Add'; raises target

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BLS International Services stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE NSE Indian equities Indian stock market BSE Sensex Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon