Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty IT rises 1% as Infosys, TCS lead post Accenture's upbeat Q1 earnings

Nifty IT rises 1% as Infosys, TCS lead post Accenture's upbeat Q1 earnings

The Nifty IT index rose as much as 1.09 percent to 39,054.3 so far today. Most constituents of the Nifty IT were trading in green.

Infosys

Infosys

SI Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro shares were leading the gains in the Nifty IT index after Accenture upbeat results and guidance supported a better outlook for the sector. The Nifty IT index rose as much as 1.09 percent to 39,054.3 so far today.
 
Infosys share price gained 1.73 per cent to the day’s high of ₹1,654.90 apiece and became the top gainer among its peers. TCS share price rose as much as 1.10 per cent to ₹3,317 so far on Friday. Wipro stock was up 1.19 per cent at ₹267. 
The Nifty IT index has extended gains to the third trading session on Friday. The market-cap of the IT stocks stood at ₹15.16 trillion as of 9:53 a.m, according to data on National Stock Exchange.  
 
 
Howeer, on a year-to-date basis, the Nifty IT index has slumped 10.63 per cent. The index seems to be on recovery path, and has gained 26.3 per cent from its 52-week low of 30,918.50 hit on April 7. The Nifty IT had registered a 52-week high of 45,647 on December 20, 2024.
 
Most constituents of the Nifty IT were trading in green. As of 10:26 a.m., 7 stocks advanced while 3 declined. Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, and  HCL Technologies  were the top losers in the index.   FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Also Read

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Aeroflex Industries share jumps 13% on capacity expansion, fund-raise plan

Crest Ventures share

Crest Ventures jumps 6% as board approves financial services biz demerger

Swedish firm Recipharm buys Kemwell businesses for Rs 1360 cr

Laurus Labs zooms 73% in 2025, hits new high; what's driving pharma stock?

stock markets, trading

Why did BLS International share price rally 7% in trade today? Details here

Knowledge Realty share price

Knowledge Realty gets new 'Add' from JM Financial; limited upside seen

Why are IT stocks rising today?

 
IT stocks on the National Stock Exchange advanced after Accenture reported upbeat results for the first quarter of the financial year 2026. The company has retained its guidance for revenue guidance for the full year. 
 
Accenture reported that its revenue grew 5 percent on the year to $18.7 billion in the first quarter of the current financial year in constant currency terms, according to Nomura. The IT company reported 4 per cent organic growth. Financial services, which expanded 12 per cent, led growth among verticals, according to the brokerage.   ALSO READ | Accenture Q1 results signal steady outlook for Indian IT amid muted demand
 
Post Accenture results, brokerages and analysts said that the outlook for Indian IT companies will likely have a steady operating environment in the near term. Resilience in financial services-led demand, and improving outsourcing momentum will support the environment even though discretionary spending will likely remain muted. 
 
Demand conditions for Indian IT companies will likely remain unchanged from the previous financial year, Accenture management said. Macroeconomic conditions are also likely to remain unchanged, which means that there is unlikely to be any strong catalyst for discretionary spending revival, Nomura added. 
 

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock trades at 20% premium; should you book profit?

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 pts, Nifty eyes 26K; ICICI Pru AMC up 20% on debut, Ola soars 9%

equity market, stocks, share market

ICICI Pru AMC makes solid D-St debut; lists at 20% premium on bourses

IMG: HUL, ONGC, Trent, PowerGrid, PFC, Apollo Hospitals and Tube Investments trade in oversold territory, show technical charts.

HUL, ONGC, Trent among 7 BSE 100 stocks technically oversold on charts

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Motilal Oswal starts coverage on Aditya Birla Real Estate with 33% upside

Topics : Nifty IT Index Nifty IT stocks Infosys TCS stock Nifty 50 BSE Sensex The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon