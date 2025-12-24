Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Investors flock to Shyam Dhani IPO as subscription hits 556x; GMP near 90%

Investors flock to Shyam Dhani IPO as subscription hits 556x; GMP near 90%

Shyam Dhani IPO received bids for 2.19 billion shares against 3.93 million shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 556 times

initial public offering, IPO

initial public offering, IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO Day 3 subscription status: With the subscription window set to close today, the initial public offering (IPO) of Jaipur-based spices manufacturer and exporter Shyam Dhani Industries continues to attract overwhelming demand. The public issue has been subscribed to over 550 times so far, led by robust participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors.
 
As per NSE data, the Shyam Dhani IPO received bids for 2.19 billion shares against 3.93 million shares on offer as of 12:45 PM on December 24. This translates into an overall subscription of 556 times.
 
NIIs were most aggressive, oversubscribing their quota by 948 times, followed by retail investors at 722 times. The subscription from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) stood at 52 times.
 

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO GMP today

The upbeat market mood was also mirrored in the grey market. Shyam Dhani’s unlisted shares were trading at ₹132, signalling a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹62 or 88.6 per cent over the upper price band on the final day of bidding.

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO details

The ₹38.5-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.5 million equity shares. The public issue is priced in the ₹65–₹70 per share range with a lot size of 2,000 shares. A retail investor needs a minimum investment amount of ₹2,80,000 to apply for at least two lots.

Also Read

stock market trading, NSE, Sensex, pension funds

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex move in narrow range; SMIDs mixed; Castrol India zooms 9%

Jindal Steel share price

Antique reaffirms 'Buy' on Jindal Steel; expects expansions to fuel profit

NBFC stocks in focus: Experts view on Sundaram Finance vs Poonawalla Fincorp.

Sundaram Finance vs Poonawalla Fincorp: Here's what market experts say

IPO

Gujarat Kidney IPO closes today; subscription up 4x, retail investors lead

TV Today Network share

TV Today Network rises 3% a day after promoter buys additional stake

 
Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Holani Consultants is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to utilise ₹13.26 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for meeting its working capital requirements. Additionally, ₹10 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain debt availed by the company, ₹6.35 crore for brand creation and marketing expenses, ₹1.63 crore for purchasing new machinery, and ₹64.9 crore for setting up a solar rooftop plant at the existing manufacturing unit. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO timeline

With the subscription closing today, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 26. Successful bidders may receive shares in their demat accounts by December 29. Shyam Dhani is scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, December 30, marking its debut on Dalal Street.

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Dhara Rail IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully booked, GMP at 12%

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

IPO boom seen extending into New Year after record ₹1.76 trn raised in 2025

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO

E to E Transportation IPO buzz builds as GMP hits 43% ahead of opening

initial public offering, IPO

Apollo Techno IPO opens Dec 23; GMP up 14%: Check price band, dates, more

IPO

KSH International to list on Dec 23: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Topics : IPOs SME IPOs IPO GMP IPO market Markets NSE NSE SME platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickHCCB LayoffsLVM3-M6 BlueBird Block-2 MissionCBDT Nudge CampaignStock Market HolidayDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon