Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 'Cohesive regulation key to boost investor confidence in non-fossil fuels'

'Cohesive regulation key to boost investor confidence in non-fossil fuels'

The government has an ambitious target of having 500 GW non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity by 2030

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy

Non-fossil fuel capacities include sources like solar, wind, biomass, waste-to-energy, hydro projects etc.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A cohesive national and state-level regulatory framework that gives investors long-term confidence is essential for the country to meet its non-fossil goals, according to a Crisil expert.

The government has an ambitious target of having 500 GW non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity by 2030.

Non-fossil fuel capacities include sources like solar, wind, biomass, waste-to-energy, hydro projects etc.

"Achieving India's 500 GW non-fossil target will require a cohesive national and state-level regulatory framework that gives investors long-term confidence," a statement issued by FICCI said, quoting Ashish Mittal, Director, Energy & Commodities, Crisil.

Cap-and-floor mechanisms, viability gap funding and storage-as-a-service models will be critical to de-risk investments and unlock private capital at the scale India now needs, he said at FICCI's India Power and Energy Storage Conference on Wednesday.

 

Also Read

Bonds

AIF lift beckons: Domestic institutions can unlock next level of growthpremium

nbfc, banks, rbi, crisil, non-banking financial companies, goods and services tax, gst

Credit growth for banks, NBFCs to rise; asset quality seen range-boundpremium

Shriram Finance

MUFG deal: Shriram Finance likely to benefit from lower cost of fundspremium

S Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity)

In AI age, upskilling likely to create jobs in new areas: Meity secypremium

power, electricity

Power demand dips in November as temperatures fall; coal output declines

On energy storage, Ashok Sharma, the Deputy Managing Director, State Bank of India, said energy storage is capital-intensive, with batteries forming a majority of project costs, and financing frameworks must evolve to reflect the unique risk and revenue profiles of these assets.

"India must pursue storage manufacturing with urgency while remaining technology-agnostic, leveraging batteries, pumped storage and emerging solutions to build long-term, resilient infrastructure," he said.

The two-day conference brought together policy makers, regulators and industry executives to chart a roadmap for a sector grappling with the complexities of renewable integration amidst managing thermal assets.

Some of the challenges being faced by the industry include signing of power purchase agreements (PPAs) for already bid out projects, clearances for projects, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Net office leasing in top Indian cities hits record 55 msf in 2025: Report

office space, REIT, GCC

Office leasing up 6% in 2025 across top 7 cities on better demand: Report

hospitality, hotels

Sustained growth, more tourists: New Year's wish for hospitality sector

obesity drug, GLP-1 alternatives, weight loss medication, Ozempic

Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk compete for lead in India's obesity drug market

Sugar

CRISIL SME Tracker: Sugar MSMEs set for steady growth amid diversificationpremium

Topics : Crisil report Crisil FICCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickHCCB LayoffsLVM3-M6 BlueBird Block-2 MissionCBDT Nudge CampaignStock Market HolidayDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon