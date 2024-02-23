Home / Markets / News / Stock market LIVE: Nifty hits new high, Sensex up 100 pts; IT shares lead
Stock market LIVE: Nifty hits new high, Sensex up 100 pts; IT shares lead

Stock market LIVE updates on February 23, 2024: The broader indices were seen outperforming with benchmarks, both BSE MidCap and SmallCap were up around 0.5 per cent each.

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates on February 23: The NSE Nifty 50 Tech scaled a fresh all-time high at 22,298 in intra-day deals on Friday as IT shares extended gains tracking a global-rally in technology stocks post Nvidia earnings.  
The Nifty quoted 40 points higher at 22,255. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex came within striking distance of its summit of 73,427, and was seen holding a 100-point gain at 73,260.
Apart from IT shares, Titan, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the early movers among the Sensex 30. On the flip side, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and Asian Paints slipped. The broader indices were seen outperforming with benchmarks, both BSE MidCap and SmallCap were up around 0.5 per cent each.  
Global markets Asian markets were surging in early Friday session with Australia's ASX200, South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite gaining in the range of 0.5 per cent to 0.7 per cent.  
Japan's Nikkei, meanwhile, was shut today for public holiday.  
Overnight, Wall Street's main indices surged on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high after chip giant Nvidia posted quarterly results that far exceede estimates, boosting the tech sector.  
The benchmark index gained 2.11 per cent to close at 5,087.03, its best day since January 2023.  
The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.96 per cent, recording its best day since February 2023, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.18 per cent, to close above 39,000 for the first time and at a new high of 39,069.11.  

9:27 AM

Airtel, Asian Paints leading laggards on Nifty

9:23 AM

Hero Moto, Grasim additional gainers on Nifty

9:21 AM

Heatmap: Titan, Tech M, JSW Steel top Sensex gainers

9:18 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty hits new high of 22,297

9:17 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 100 pts

9:09 AM

Pre-Open: Nifty off to firm start

9:08 AM

Pre-Open: Sensex eyeing new record high

9:04 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee weakens 2 paise to open at 82.86/$

9:00 AM

WATCH | What does Novelis IPO mean for Hindalco investors?

8:57 AM

Juniper Hotels' Rs 1,800 cr IPO gets 23% subscription on 2nd day of offer

The hospitality firm had a portfolio of seven hotels and serviced apartments and operated 1,836 keys across the luxury, upper upscale, and upscale categories of hotels in India as of September 2023. READ MORE

8:54 AM

Reasonable valuations, potential US rate cuts bode well for tech funds

Mahesh Patil, CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC), too, believes tech is a good long-term bet. “The technology sector is a structural investment opportunity. Over a longer period (five-year rolling), returns from the tech sector have outpaced the broader market,” he says. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Foreign investors pursue every avenue to access hot India bond trade

ndian sovereign bonds have gained prominence after JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s move to add them to its global debt indexes from June. The number of issuances by sovereign, supranational and agency entities offering investors an exposure to the country rose to a record in 2023, with the value of such offerings reaching $3.2 billion, a five-year high, data compiled by Bloomberg show. READ MORE

8:48 AM

Byju's founder, his family won't attend EGM called by investors on Feb 23

“This EGM is procedurally invalid, contractually in contravention of our AOA (Articles of Association) and SHA (Shareholders' Agreement), legally on the wrong side of the Companies Act, 2013. Byju Raveendran or any other Board member will not attend this invalid EGM,” said Byju’s spokesperson. “This means the EGM, if it is still summoned, will not have the required quorum and cannot proceed to discuss or vote on the agenda. As custodians of Byju’s, it is the responsibility of the Founders to respect the established procedures of law and protect the company's integrity.” READ MORE

8:45 AM

India's stock market value to reach $10 trillion by 2030, says Jefferies

“This should change as market free-float rises and some weight anomalies get sorted out,” Jefferies said. If the nation’s track record of generating annual returns of 10% in dollar terms over the past two decades holds up, India’s market will be “impossible for large global investors to ignore,” the report added. READ MORE

8:42 AM

Stocks to Watch today: Voda Idea, SpiceJet, Jana SFB, Angel One, Bandhan Bk

SpiceJet: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the low-cost carrier to return the engine leased to Engine Lease Finance BV, in Belgium, at its own expense by March 10 after settlement talks between the parties failed.
 
Meanwhile, SpiceJet said it successfully raised a second tranche of Rs 316 crore under the preferential issue of equity and warrants.
 
Jana Small Finance Bank: Q3 net rose 12.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 134.64 crore when compared with Rs 119.34 crore in the year ago period. Net interest income was up 24.4 per cent YoY at Rs 548.5 crore. READ MORE

8:39 AM

Trading strategy :: Buy Nifty FMCG on dips

Traders are advised to initiate buy positions on downward price movements, capitalizing on favorable entry points. However, risk management is crucial, and a strict stop-loss at 54,100 on a closing basis is recommended to mitigate potential downsides. READ MORE

8:36 AM

F&O strategy: Bull spread recommended on BEL

>> Long build up is seen in the BEL Futures where we have seen 10 per cent rise in OI with price rising by 4 per cent.  

>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes, to close at all time high levels.  READ MORE

8:33 AM

ALERT :: Gift Nifty tops 22,300, hints at record high for Nifty today

>> Nifty50 hit record high of 22,252.5 on Thursday in intraday trade

8:30 AM

AI and semiconductor stocks surge after Nvidia’s earnings beat

>> Artificial intelligence and semiconductor chip stocks rallied Thursday after U.S. chip design firm Nvidia  beat Wall Street’s expectations for fourth-quarter earnings 

>> Nvidia supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company closed up nearly 3% Thursday.

>> Shares of server component supplier Super Micro Computer closed up more than 32%. Dutch chip equipment manufacturer ASML, which supplies TSMC lithography machines critical to chip making, closed up more than 4%.

>>  Advanced Micro Devices and SoftBank-backed UK chip designer Arm Holdings closed up more than 10% and more than 4%, respectively on Thursday.

Source: Agencies

8:28 AM

Reddit will let users buy its IPO, but...

>> Reddit’s initial public offering will include a quirk that allows some of its most active users to buy the stock.

>> But the so-called Redditors also earned several mentions in the “Risk Factors” section of the filing.

>> In addition to cautionary statements about the reliance of the business on its users, the IPO participation was highlighted as its own risk.
 
>> “Redditors’ participation in this offering could result in increased volatility in the market price of our Class A common stock,” the filing said.

>> Many IPO investors, either formally or informally, agree to a lock-up period, which means they will not sell their allocation of shares right after trading begins.

>> But the Reddit users that participate in the IPO will not be subject to a lock-up agreement, the filing said, which could add to volatility in the stock.

>> Reddit users have already proven that they have a taste for trading volatile stocks.

>> The site’s WallStreetBets chat room was the epicenter of the meme stock craze in 2021, as users urged one another to bid up stocks such as GameStop
 and AMC Entertainment.

Source: CNBC
 
First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News