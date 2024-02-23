Stock market LIVE: Nifty hits new high, Sensex up 100 pts; IT shares lead

Stock market LIVE updates on February 23: The NSE Nifty 50 Tech scaled a fresh all-time high at 22,298 in intra-day deals on Friday as IT shares extended gains tracking a global-rally in technology stocks post Nvidia earnings.

The Nifty quoted 40 points higher at 22,255. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex came within striking distance of its summit of 73,427, and was seen holding a 100-point gain at 73,260.

Apart from IT shares, Titan, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the early movers among the Sensex 30. On the flip side, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and Asian Paints slipped. The broader indices were seen outperforming with benchmarks, both BSE MidCap and SmallCap were up around 0.5 per cent each.

Global markets Asian markets were surging in early Friday session with Australia's ASX200, South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite gaining in the range of 0.5 per cent to 0.7 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei, meanwhile, was shut today for public holiday.

Overnight, Wall Street's main indices surged on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high after chip giant Nvidia posted quarterly results that far exceede estimates, boosting the tech sector.

The benchmark index gained 2.11 per cent to close at 5,087.03, its best day since January 2023.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.96 per cent, recording its best day since February 2023, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.18 per cent, to close above 39,000 for the first time and at a new high of 39,069.11.