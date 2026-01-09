Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets trade mixed; Bharat Coking Coal IPO opens today
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 8:57 AM IST
8:57 AM

Nifty finds support at 25,700–25,750 zone

"The Nifty 50 opened weak in the previous session and remained under pressure for most of the day, eventually closing below the psychological 26,000 mark. This price action reflects a cautious market tone and the absence of fresh bullish triggers. Key support for the index is now placed in the 25,700–25,750 zone. On the upside, sustaining above the 26,000–26,050 band is crucial to prevent further deterioration, while the 26,150–26,200 zone continues to act as an immediate resistance area."

Views by: Aakash Shah,  technical research analyst, Choice Broking
 

8:50 AM

B&K starts 'Buy' on Travel Food Services; sees 34% upside potential

B&K Securities has initiated coverage on Travel Food Services with 'Buy' for a target of ₹1,530 per share. The target price implies 34.4 per cent upside from Thursday's close at ₹1,138.05. The brokerage values the stock at 40x average FY27–28E EPS, assigning a 2.5x PEG, citing strong cash-flow generation and return ratios. Travel Food Services is currently valued at 33.8x/26.7x FY27/28E earnings, the note said. READ MORE

8:45 AM

Vodafone Idea announces update on AGR

The telecom operator has informed the exchanges that it has received a communication from the Department of Telecommunications, which provides the following relief to the company in the AGR matter:
 
1. The AGR dues (Principal + Interest + Penalty and Interest on Penalty) of the Company (for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19) as of 31.12.2025 shall be frozen and shall be payable as follows:
 
(a) Maximum Rs 124 crore to be paid annually over next 6 years i.e. March’ 2026 to March’ 2031;
(b) Rs 100 crore to be paid annually over 4 years i.e. March’ 2032 to March’ 2035;
(c) The remaining AGR dues, has to be paid in equal installments annually over 6 years, i.e. March’ 2036 to March’ 2041.
 
2. A committee is to be constituted by DoT to reassess the AGR dues, whose decision shall be final. Thereafter, the reassessed amount is to be repaid between March’ 2036 to March’ 2041 in equal annual installments.
 

8:38 AM

Amagi Media Labs IPO opens Jan 13; sets price band at ₹343-361: Key details

Bengaluru-based SaaS company Amagi Media Labs, which is backed by investors like Premji Invest, Accel, and Norwest Venture, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹343 to ₹361 per share. 

8:31 AM

Morning market outlook

"Indian equity markets enter today's session with a cautious undertone following the sharp sell-off in the previous trading day. Risk appetite remains subdued as global trade-related uncertainties continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Persistent concerns over potential U.S. tariff actions linked to India's Russian oil imports have kept sentiment fragile, while the lack of visible progress in U.S.–India trade discussions is reinforcing institutional caution, particularly among foreign investors. The immediate focus will be on whether markets can absorb the recent selling pressure and attempt a phase of stabilization in early trade."

Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
 

8:22 AM

F&O Trade: Analyst suggests bear spread on Nifty for Jan 9; check levels

Nandish Shah, deputy vice president, HDFC Securities, has suggested bear spread on Nifty for Jan 9.  Short build-up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 17 per cent along with a price fall of 1 per cent, said Shah. READ MORE
 

8:12 AM

Devyani International owned Sky Gate sells Peanutbutter to Heritage Foods

Devyani International, one of the country's leading quick service operators, on Thursday said its subsidiary Sky Gate Hospitality has sold its stake in Peanutbutter and Jelly to Heritage Foods. Peanutbutter and Jelly Pvt Ltd owns health-focused 'Get-A-Way' brand, which produces high-protein, no-added-sugar ice creams and desserts. READ MORE

8:05 AM

Top stocks to watch today

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tejas Networks, Globus Spirits, Elecon Engineering Company, Transformers and Rectifiers, SML Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj General Insurance, Bajaj Life Insurance, Tata Motors CV, Bharat Forge, and Coal India are among the top stocks to watch today. HERE'S WHY
 

7:56 AM

Ireda, 5 others to release Q3FY26 results today

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), Tejas Networks, Globus Spirits, G G Engineering, Triton Corp, and Ladam Affordable Housing are set to release their results for the third quarter of FY26 today.
 

7:46 AM

Oil prices edge higher

Oil prices edged higher on Friday. Brent crude was trading up 3.39 per cent at $61.99 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading with a gain of 0.87 per cent at $58.26 per barrel.
 

7:35 AM

Nifty likely to end at 29,500 by December-end, says BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas expects the benchmark Nifty to end the year at 29,500, a gain of 14 per cent from current levels. "We expect 2026 to be a better year for the markets as the government and the central bank have already taken measures to boost the economy, of which we are seeing early positive results," Kunal Vora, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas, observed in the  India Strategy note. READ MORE

7:26 AM

Bharat Coking Coal IPO opens today; check GMP, price band, dates, review

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal, a subsidiary of Coal India, opens for public subscription on Friday, January 9, 2026. The ₹1,071.11 crore mainline offering comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 465.7 million shares. READ MORE

7:18 AM

IPO corner

In the mainline segment, Bharat Coking Coal IPO opens for public subscription today. In the SME space, Defrail Technologies IPO opens for public subscription, while Victory Electric Vehicles International IPO and Yajur Fibers IPO enter the final day of subscription today. Further, Gabion Technologies India IPO will see the basis of allotment of its shares.

7:14 AM

FII, DII data

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,544.47 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,817.93 crore on January 8.

7:05 AM

Wall Street ends mixed

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices settled on a mixed note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.55 per cent as investors rotated away from technology stocks, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.44 per cent. The S&P 500 ended marginally higher, adding just 0.01 per cent.
 
