Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets trade mixed; Bharat Coking Coal IPO opens today
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on January 9, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures also hinted at a subdued start for the benchmark Indian equity indices
Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Indulgence
Premium
Explore Business Standard
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on January 9, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures also hinted at a subdued start for the benchmark Indian equity indices
8:57 AM
8:50 AM
8:45 AM
8:38 AM
8:31 AM
8:22 AM
8:12 AM
8:05 AM
7:56 AM
7:46 AM
7:35 AM
7:26 AM
7:18 AM
7:14 AM
7:05 AM
7:04 AM
Topics :MARKETS LIVEMARKET LIVEstock market tradingstock market investingShare Market TodayMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYGift NiftyMarkets NewsMarketsAsian marketsWall StreetsDomestic marketsNifty50S&P BSE Sensex
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 7:02 AM IST