Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Reciprocal tariffs to kick in from April 2, says Trump
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump will "probably" announce tariff compromise deals with Canada and Mexico soon
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, March 5, 2025: US President Donald Trump's flip-flop on tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China will be the biggest factor driving the stock markets today. At 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 61 points at 22,130 level.
After levying 25-per cent tariffs, each, on Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10-per cent tariff on China, US' Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said overnight that President Donald Trump will "probably" announce tariff compromise deals with Canada and Mexico soon. This could include a partial scale back of the new tariffs.
Against this, while the US markets closed lower on Tuesday, futures tied to the US indices were higher Wednesday morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.55 per cent, the S&P 500 dropped 1.22 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.35 per cent in Tuesday's overnight session.
Dow Jones futures, however, were higher by 206 points or 0.5 per cent Wednesday morning. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each added about 0.6 per cent on reports of possible scale back of tariffs.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.11 per cent, Australia's ASX200 fell 1 per cent, but South Korea's Kospi added 0.25 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite index, too, was mildly higher after the country set GDP growth target for 2025 at "around 5 per cent" as it laid out stimulus measures to boost its economy. It also raised its budget deficit target to "around 4 per cent" of GDP from 3 per cent last year, reports said.
Separately, New Zealand's benchmark stock market index, NZX50, slipped 1 per cent after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr resigned in a surprise move Wednesday morning, before the end of his term on March 31, 2025.
Stock Market Triggers Today, March 5:
Apart from the tariff discussions, investors will watch out for South Korea's GDP growth data, Australia's GDP growth data, details from China's National People's Congress, the US' Joint Session of the Congress, and Services PMI data for February of India, China, the US, the UK, Euro zone, and Australia.
In the IPO market, investors will track the listing of Shreenath Paper IPO on the bourses, the allotment of Balaji Phosphates IPO, and the second day of subscription of NAPS Global IPO. All these are SME IPOs.
Stock Market Today News
In other stock market developments, the Nifty 50 index, which settled lower for a 10th consecutive day on Tuesday, marked its longest losing streak in the index's history since its inception on April 22, 1996. The Nifty index ended 37 points lower at 22,083 level yesterday, its lowest since June 4, 2024. READ MORE
That apart, the NSE has shifted the expiry day for Nifty derivative contracts from Thursday to Monday for weekly, monthly, and quarterly contracts, effective April 4. The derivative contracts of Bank Nifty, Midcap Nifty, and other indices and stocks are also being moved to last Monday of the respective month.
Further, according to a Business Standard analysis, there were 618 companies in the billion-dollar club when the markets reached all-time highs on September 26 last year. This number, now, stands at 500 as FPI's triggered a $1-trillion sell off in India market capitalisation. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Trump Congress Address LIVE: Tariffs may cause a little disturbance
Trump Congress Address LIVE: The tariffs may cause a little disturbance, said US President Donald Trump
8:37 AM
Trump Congress Address LIVE: We will not provide chipmakers funds from Chips Act, says Donald Trump
Trump Congress Address LIVE: We will not provide chipmakers funds from Chips Act, says Donald Trump
8:36 AM
Trump Congress Address LIVE: US President reiterates 25% tariffs for aluminum, copper, steel
Trump Congress Address LIVE: US President Trump said I have also imposed a 25 per cent tariff on foreign aluminum, copper, lumber, and steel because without these critical materials, such as steel, we wouldn't have a military, and frankly, we wouldn’t have a country.
8:34 AM
Trump Congress Address LIVE: Starting April 2, reciprocal tariffs will be implemented
Trump Congress Address LIVE: US President Trump said starting April 2, reciprocal tariffs will be implemented, meaning any tariffs imposed on us by other countries will be met with equivalent tariffs from our side.
8:33 AM
Trump Congress Address LIVE: China, India, South Korea tariffs are high
Donald Trump Congress Address LIVE: India charges US auto tariffs higher than 100 per cent of China's average tariff on our products is twice.
8:29 AM
Trump Congress Address LIVE: If you don’t make products in America, you will face tariffs
Trump Congress Address LIVE: If you don’t make products in America, you will face tariffs, says US President Donald Trump
8:20 AM
Trump Congress Address LIVE: Trying to make America 'affordable' again, says Trump
Donald Trump Congress Address LIVE Updates: Aim to balance the federal budget which has not been done in the last 24 years, says Donald Trump
8:17 AM
Trump Congress Address LIVE: Dawn of America's gold age is here, says Donald Trump
Donald Trump Congress Address LIVE Updates: The first month of our presidency has been the most successful in the history of our nation, Donald Trump claims.
8:13 AM
Trump Congress Address LIVE: Trying to make America 'affordable' again, says Trump
Donald Trump Congress Address LIVE Updates: I am working hard to bring inflation under control, says Trump
8:10 AM
Trump Congress Address LIVE: Signed over a 100 executive orders in one month, says Donald Trump
Donald Trump Congress Address LIVE Updates: Have decided to cancel 10 old orders for every new order signed.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty trades lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty trades lower despite Asia trading off lows. At 8:05 AM, the index futures were down 70 points at 22,121 level.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower overnight
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight in the US, the three major averages closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled for a second day, dropping 670.25 points, or 1.55 per cent and ended the session at 42,520.99. The S&P 500 dropped 1.22 per cent to close at 5,778.15 after notching its worst day of the year in the prior session. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.35 per cent and finished at 18,285.16.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets volatile as investors assess China Parl gathering, US Congress session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock markets across Asia remain volatile as investors assess various news flow. While Australia's ASX200 is down 1 per cent, despite a stronger-than-expected GDP data for Q4, Japan's Nikkei is swinging between gains and losses.
7:37 AM
First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:57 AM IST