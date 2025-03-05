Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI advises NBFCs to curb perpetual credit lines over risk concerns

RBI advises NBFCs to curb perpetual credit lines over risk concerns

The RBI has cautioned NBFCs on perpetual credit lines, citing risks of loan evergreening and financial instability, urging lenders to slow down issuance of such flexible credit products

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The RBI is particularly uneasy about lenders extending credit without clear visibility into a borrower’s repayment capacity. (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised concerns over the growing use of perpetual credit lines by retail-focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), cautioning lenders about potential risks associated with such products, NDTV Profit reported.
 
The central bank has conveyed to some lenders that they should slow down the issuance of these credit lines, which allow borrowers to access funds continuously without a fixed repayment schedule. The RBI is particularly uneasy about lenders extending credit without clear visibility into a borrower’s repayment capacity, raising concerns over financial stability and risk management.  
 
The regulator’s warning comes amid a surge in flexible lending products in the retail segment, which, while providing easy access to credit, could pose risks if not monitored adequately.
 
 
A perpetual line of credit allows borrowers to access funds up to a predetermined limit, offering flexibility to withdraw as needed. Repayments can be made partially or in full based on cash flow, and borrowers may continue paying interest without the account being classified as a non-performing asset.
 
The concern is that borrowers might use available credit lines to repay existing dues, effectively recycling debt. The RBI believes such perpetual credit structures could lead to the evergreening of loans, according to sources cited by NDTV Profit.  

Also Read

interest rate, lending rate

Economists expect 25 bps rate cut in April meeting to support growth

Bank Holidays

Bank holidays in March 2025: Banks to remain shut for 14 days, check list

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI records forward dollar position undermines forex reserves comfort

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB urges customers to update KYC by March 26 to avoid account restrictions

PremiumRBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI adopting more accommodative stance under Sanjay Malhotra: Analysts

 
These loans resemble cash credit facilities provided by banks, which NBFCs are not authorised to offer. Borrowers typically include salaried individuals, small business owners, and self-employed professionals.  
 
The Economic Times earlier reported the RBI’s concerns, stating that NBFCs have extended loans worth approximately Rs 50,000 – 60,000 crore under such arrangements.  
 
The RBI has previously raised similar concerns about fintech-led rollover credit products. In 2022, it restricted fintechs from issuing prepaid payment instruments marketed as credit card alternatives. These cards were linked to credit lines, allowing borrowers to roll over debt by paying interest, with repayment terms remaining flexible.

More From This Section

Rupee

Rupee rises 9 paise to 87.10 against US dollar during early trade

PremiumState bond yields harden on heavy supply and weak investor demand

State bond yields harden on heavy supply and weak investor demand

GIFT City

Investments from Indian diaspora in GIFT City funds surpass $7 bn: IFSCA

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee falls 8 paise to 87.40 against US dollar during early trade

PremiumFixed Deposit

Deposit insurance demystified: Exploring the future of bank deposit safety

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI RBI Policy NBFCs NBFC sector BS Web Reports finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayJan Vishwas Bill 2.0Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Balaji Phosphates IPO AllotmentWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon