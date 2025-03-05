Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Franklin Templeton launches low-duration debt fund; key details here

Franklin Templeton launches low-duration debt fund; key details here

Franklin India Low Duration Fund will remain available for subscription until March 5, 2025, during which the fund will be available at Rs 10 per unit

mutual fund

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Franklin Templeton (India) has launched its open-ended low-duration debt fund - Franklin India Low Duration Fund (FILDF). The fund will aim to invest in low-duration government and corporate debt securities, as well as money market instruments like certificates of deposit, commercial papers, treasury bills, and PSU/PFI bonds, ensuring that the Macaulay duration of the portfolio ranges between 6 and 12 months. 
 
Franklin India Low Duration Fund is benchmarked against the NIFTY Low Duration Debt Index A-I. The risk for the fund, as well as the benchmark, according to the Scheme Information Document (SID), remains moderate.
 
Franklin India Low Duration Fund will remain available for subscription until March 5, 2025, during which the fund will be available at Rs 10 per unit. The scheme reopens for continuous sale and repurchase on March 7, 2025.
 
 
The minimum requirement for an SIP in the fund is Rs 500. The exit load for Franklin India Low Duration Fund remains nil.
 
Franklin India Low Duration Fund will be managed by Rahul Goswami, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director, Fixed Income, and Chandni Gupta, Vice President, Portfolio Manager, India Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton.

Also Read

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

At 29.77% return, Motilal Midcap Fund leads: Top performing MFs in 1 year

mutual fund personal finance

Franklin Templeton launches 'Franklin India low duration fund'; details

Mutual funds, equity mutual funds

Only 26% of equity MFs outperformed respective benchmarks in January 2025

Mutual Funds

Mirae Asset MF launches 4 NFOs on select IPOs, equal weight strategy

SIP, Mutual fund

Market dip: What should investors do with their mutual fund holdings?

 
“Franklin India Low Duration Fund aims to focus on high-quality papers of various maturities with an overall objective to maintain a low Macaulay duration. The fund aims to optimize risk-adjusted returns while making it suitable for short- and medium-term investments. The current macroeconomic environment, marked by positive real interest rates, a potentially shallow and short rate cut cycle, besides elevated short-term rates, supports the fund’s potential to generate consistent returns,” said Goswami.
 
Meanwhile, Chandni Gupta added, "FILDF’s portfolio will be constructed on three key principles – lower duration, potential for high liquidity, and an aim to create a high-grade credit portfolio – thereby offering investors a low-volatility product with reduced exposure to credit risk. FILDF can help asset class diversification as well as assist in building an emergency corpus. Besides, investors can also start a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) from the fund as a source of regular income.”
 
"The objective of the scheme is to generate income by investing in debt and money market instruments, with the Macaulay duration of the portfolio between 6 to 12 months. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved," reads the SID.
 
The fund will aim to invest across low-duration debt securities issued by the government and corporates, and money market instruments like certificates of deposit, commercial papers, and treasury bills.
 
It is ideal for investors seeking regular income for the short term, as well as for those seeking an investment in a portfolio of low-duration debt and money market securities.
 

More From This Section

Premiumstock target

Mutual fund industry pulls back bowstring for a $33 trillion AUM bullseye

Premiummutual fund equity market

Mutual funds brave rough currents, haul in 800K investors monthly

Mutual Funda

Market regulator Sebi sets 30-day deadline for NFO corpus deployment

Debt fund

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund launches a low duration debt fund

PremiumImaging: Ajaya mohanty, MF, MUTUAL FUND

Equity MFs activate battle mode, 6.1% cash reserves at the ready

Topics : SIP Mutual funds Mutual Fund investments Stock movemnet Franklin Templeton Franklin Templeton Investments India SIP investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTS Inter exam 2025Latest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsBalaji Phosphates IPO AllotmentWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon