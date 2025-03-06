Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Olectra Greentech shares gain 5% today; rallies 13% from 52-wk low

Olectra Greentech shares gain 5% today; rallies 13% from 52-wk low

Shares Olectra Greentech gained after it placed an order for 2,325 electric bus chassis with BYD India, according to reports

Olectra Greentech bus

Shares of Olectra Greentech have gained nearly 13 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 1,008, hit on March 3, 2025

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Olectra Greentech share price: Shares of electric bus manufacturer Olectra Greentech were on investors' radar for the third straight day on Thursday, amid firm trading in the indian markets today.   
  Olectra Greentech shares were trading higher by 3.39 per cent, at Rs 1,125.45, at 12:45 PM, on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was higher by 303 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 74,033.93. Shares of the company had rallied by 4.6 per cent to touch an intra-day high of Rs 1,138.55, earlier in the day. 
Moreover, shares of Olectra Greentech have gained nearly 13 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 1,008, hit on March 3, 2025.
 
  Shares of the company climbed after Olectra Greentech placed an order for 2,325 electric bus chassis with BYD India, according to reports. The chasis order is for models including K9, C9 and K7. 
  In the electric bus segment, Olectra Greentech holds a market share of 17 per cent, out of the 3,616 electric buses registered in India in 2024.

  The automobile company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses and electric trucks.
  The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 9,234 crore with a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 72.7x.
  Olectra Greentech Q3 FY25 results
  The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.33 crore in Q3FY25, higher by 71.7 per cent compared to a net profit of Rs 26.98 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Olectra's net profit dipped slightly on a sequential basis from Rs 47.56 crore seen in Q2 FY25.
  Olectra Greentech's revenue from operations for the quarter registered a growth of 50.6 per cent, at Rs 515.37 crore, compared to revenues of Rs 342.14 crore seen in Q3 FY24. On a sequential basis, however, revenue was down from Rs 523.67 crore.
  The company's total income jumped to Rs 517.58 crore during the quarter, from Rs 344.65 crore annually.
  Meanwhile, Olectra's revenue from the Insulator division climed to Rs 47.05 crore during the quarter from Rs 36.07 crore inn the year-ago period. Sequentially, it was up from Rs 41.20 crore.
  Revenue from the company's e-vehicle division came in at Rs 468.31 crore, higher than the Rs 306.06 crore it had posted in the year-ago period. 

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

