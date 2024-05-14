Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive start; Zomato, DLF, Vedanta in focus

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive start; Zomato, DLF, Vedanta in focus

Stock market LIVE updates on May 14: Investors are expected to react to the CPI-based inflation data for April, which came in-line at 4.8 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
image

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 8:42 AM IST
Key Events

8:35 AM

8:24 AM

8:42 AM

Indian Hotels, Power Grid, Federal Bank: Top stock picks by Anand Rathi

Indian Hotels Company
Indian Hotels Company has two key technical analysis signals: a bull divergence on the hourly stochastics indicator and a violation of a bearish trend line that had been in place for some time on hourly stochastics indicator. READ MORE

8:39 AM

Nifty Fin Services, PSU Bank show comeback on charts; check key levels

However, it's important to manage risk effectively by placing stop-loss orders and monitoring price action closely. In summary, the best trading strategy for the Nifty Financial Services Index in the near term could be to buy on dips or at the current market price, with target levels around 21,400, 21,535, and 21,675. READ MORE

8:35 AM

Pre-market: Gift Nifty, Q4 results, inflation data in focus on May 14

Akhil Mittal, Senior Fund Manager-Fixed Income, Tata Asset Management said the CPI numbers were in line with expectations, and hence may not have any material impact on policy / markets. READ MORE

8:32 AM

ALERT :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 3,562.75 crore on May 13

8:28 AM

ALERT :: FIIs/FPIs sell equities worth Rs 4,498.92 crore on May 13

8:24 AM

ALERT :: GIFT Nifty rises over 50 pts

>> GIFT Nifty gains 58 points to quote at 22,260 levels at 8:24 AM

8:21 AM

Commodity Check :: Oil prices steady

8:17 AM

ALERT :: Chinese builder Agile defaults for the first time on Dollar bonds

>> Agile Group Holdings Ltd., a Chinese developer of villa apartments and high-rise homes, defaulted for the first time on publicly issued dollar bonds, underscoring lingering distress amid the nation’s unprecedented property crisis.
 
>> The company, based in the southern province of Guangdong, hasn’t paid interest within a grace period that ended May 13 on dollar bonds due 2025, it said in a filing.

>> The builder will engage an external financial adviser and legal adviser to assist in evaluating the capital structure and liquidity.

Source: Bloomberg

8:14 AM

Chinese stocks stage a rally that’s yet to convince global Funds

>> Chinese stocks may have bottomed, but money managers are reluctant to return en masse.
 
>> The MSCI China Index’s 27% gain since a January low mostly reflects a rotational play on cheap valuations, and Chinese earnings are yet to convince, according to Lombard Odier, Pictet Asset Management, and Fidelity International.

>> Even optimists like abrdn plc are harping on the need for companies to show profit gains.
 
Source: Bloomberg

8:11 AM

ALERT :: GameStop short sellers lost almost $1 billion in Monday’s monster rally

>> The jaw-dropping rally in GameStop  on Monday caused losses approaching $1billion for short sellers, according to data from S3 Partners.
 
>> Short-selling hedge funds suffered a mark-to-market loss of $838 million in the brick-and-mortar video game retailer, data firm S3 Partners said.

>> The sudden advance in the stock was seemingly triggered by “Roaring Kitty,” who once encouraged an army of day traders to pile into the gaming stock in 2021, an episode that made Wall Street history.

>> Currently, the short position in GameStop shares amounts to more than 24% of all its shares that are freely available to trade, according to FactSet.

Source: CNBC
 

8:08 AM

Yellen says Chinese response possible on expected US tariff action

>> The United States could see a significant response from China following any US tariff actions, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

>> Yellen’s comments come as US President Joe Biden is expected to announce new tariffs on Tuesday that will include a large hike on levies for electric vehicles.
 
>> The tariffs will also target semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies, as per reports.

Source: Agencies

8:05 AM

ALERT :: US and Taiwan navies likely held secret Pacific drills in April

>> The US and Taiwan navies conducted joint drills in the Pacific in April that, officially, did not take place.
 
>> Washington and Taipei have been expanding their military cooperation in recent years amid almost daily Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and drills by Chinese forces near the island.

>> The drills, which were not publicized, took place last month in the Western Pacific.

Source: Reuters

8:01 AM

ALERT :: Japan's import prices jump 6.4% in April amid Yen weakness

>> Data from the Bank of Japan showed that corporate inflation was steady in April compared with a year earlier, but import prices jumped last month.
 
>> Import prices in April rose 6.4% year over year amid weakness in the Yen. This was the biggest jump in import prices since March 2023.
 
>> Japan’s corporate goods price index (CGPI), or producer prices, rose 0.9% year over year last month, the same as in March. The reading was slightly higher than Reuters poll forecast of a 0.8% increase.

Source: Agencies
 

7:58 AM

Asian markets :: Shanghai Composite slips into the red

7:55 AM

Wall Street check :: Dow Jones snaps 8-day winning run

Stock Market LIVE updates on Tuesday, May 14, 2024: Extending Monday's intraday recovery, the Indian equity markets may look to start in the positive zone on Tuesday.  
At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 43 points higher at 22,244 level.  
Investors are expected to react to the CPI-based inflation data for April, which came in-line at 4.8 per cent.  
They, now, await India's wholesale inflation data for April, and the US' retail inflation data due later today. That apart, stock-specific action amid the ongoing results season, FII activity, and the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech will gudie the sentiment.  
Q4FY24 results on May 14, 2024: Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Shree Cement, Colgate Palmolive (India), Oberoi Realty, AIA Engineering, Apollo Tyres, Apar Industries, Radico Khaitan, Devyani International, Shyam Metalics and Energy, PVR Inox, Bajaj Electricals, Zydus Wellness, Safari Industries India, Archean Chemical Industries, Jubilant Ingrevia, VMART Retail, Thyrocare Technologies, Sagar Cements, Repco Home Finance, Patanjali Foods, BASF India, BLS International, and Kirloskar Brothers will report their Q4FY24 results today.  
Global markets Asian markets were mixed Tuesday morning with Hang Seng up 0.9 per cent, Shanghai Composite 0.24 per cent, and Nikkei 0.01 per cent.  
Kospi, and ASX200, on the other hand, were down up to 0.2 per cent.  
Overnight, the 30-stock Dow Jones fell 0.21 per cent, while the S&P 500 inched lower by 0.02 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.29 per cent.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News