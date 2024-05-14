Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices mixed after tepid trade on Wall Street overnight

Stock Market LIVE updates on Tuesday, May 14, 2024: Extending Monday's intraday recovery, the Indian equity markets may look to start in the positive zone on Tuesday.



At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 43 points higher at 22,244 level.



Investors are expected to react to the CPI-based inflation data for April, which came in-line at 4.8 per cent.



They, now, await India's wholesale inflation data for April, and the US' retail inflation data due later today. That apart, stock-specific action amid the ongoing results season, FII activity, and the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech will gudie the sentiment.



Q4FY24 results on May 14, 2024:

Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Shree Cement, Colgate Palmolive (India), Oberoi Realty, AIA Engineering, Apollo Tyres, Apar Industries, Radico Khaitan, Devyani International, Shyam Metalics and Energy, PVR Inox, Bajaj Electricals, Zydus Wellness, Safari Industries India, Archean Chemical Industries, Jubilant Ingrevia, VMART Retail, Thyrocare Technologies, Sagar Cements, Repco Home Finance, Patanjali Foods, BASF India, BLS International, and Kirloskar Brothers will report their Q4FY24 results today.



Global markets

Asian markets were mixed Tuesday morning with Hang Seng up 0.9 per cent, Shanghai Composite 0.24 per cent, and Nikkei 0.01 per cent.



Kospi, and ASX200, on the other hand, were down up to 0.2 per cent.



Overnight, the 30-stock Dow Jones fell 0.21 per cent, while the S&P 500 inched lower by 0.02 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.29 per cent.