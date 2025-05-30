Friday, May 30, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ramdev's Patanjali under probe for suspicious transactions, faces govt scrutiny

Ramdev's Patanjali under probe for suspicious transactions, faces govt scrutiny

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has sent a notice to Patanjali Ayurved over alleged fund diversion and governance lapses flagged by federal economic intelligence agencies

The Corporate Affairs Ministry has issued a notice to Patanjali Ayurved over suspicious financial transactions

Patanjali Ayurved

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has asked Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to explain a series of financial transactions flagged as suspicious by federal economic intelligence agencies, according to a report by Bloomberg. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a notice to the firm and is probing potential fund diversion and breaches of corporate governance.
 
The flagged transactions of yoga guru Ramdev’s company were deemed “abnormal and dubious”, though specific figures have not been disclosed, as the investigation remains at a preliminary stage. Patanjali has been given roughly two months to respond to the ministry’s notice.
 

Patanjali Ayurved continues to face regulatory scrutiny

This latest scrutiny adds to the growing list of legal and regulatory challenges faced by Patanjali Ayurved and its affiliates. Last year, a unit of the company received show-cause notices over alleged tax violations and wrongful refund claims.
 
 
Moreover, the traditional medicine company faced significant backlash for promoting misleading ads on products, promising cures for serious medical ailments such as cancer. The Supreme Court had restrained the company from promoting its products as cures for various ailments, citing violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.
 
In February 2025, the Kerala Drugs Control Department reported 26 active cases across various courts in the state against Ramdev and Patanjali under the same advertisement law. Several newspapers also face legal proceedings for publishing the disputed advertisements.
 
While Patanjali Ayurved remains privately held, its listed subsidiary, Patanjali Foods Ltd, has felt the impact. Its shares have dropped nearly 10 per cent so far this month.

More From This Section

Nitin Paranjpe, HUL chairman

Indian consumer rapidly evolving due to aspirations, tech: HUL chief

PremiumArpu vs users: Telecom tariff hikes in July trigger surprising trends

Battling losses and loans, one state-owned telco pulls ahead of another

Coca Cola coke

Jubilant Bhartia eyes ₹5,650 cr NCDs to fund 40% stake in Coca-Cola deal

Oyo hotel

IPO-bound Oyo seeks to rename parent firm to pursue premiumisation

JSW steel

JSW Steel eyes Mongolia coking coal, cites logistics as key challenge

Topics : Patanjali Ayurved Ramdev Patanjali Ayurved Baba Ramdev BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon