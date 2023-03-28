Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty climbs 50pts; Asian indices trade higher

Improved global sentiments are likely to tick domestic markets higher in Tuesday's trade. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,063 levels, up 50-odd points.

Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, edged higher this morning as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Hang Seng indices surged up to 1 per cent.



In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude slipped up to 0.3 per cent to $77 per barrel, and $72 per barrel, respectively.



Back home, shares of Coffee Day Enterprises will be in focus after capital markets regulator Sebi imposed Rs 1 crore penalty.



Besides, shares of Tata Motors will also be tracked after it inked pact with clean energy solutions provider Gentari to supply 5,000 units of e-commerical vehicles.

Globally, the US markets were mixed overnight as banking fears continued to ease, with Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 climbing up to 0.6 per cent. NASDAQ Composite, on the flipside, declined 0.4 per cent.,