Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty climbs 50pts; Asian indices trade higher

Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,063 levels, up 50-odd points

SI Reporter |Business Standard | New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 8:11 AM IST
Improved global sentiments are likely to tick domestic markets higher in Tuesday's trade. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,063 levels, up 50-odd points.
9:04 AM Mar 23

Currency check :: Rupee opens higher at 82.18/$

8:58 AM Mar 23

WATCH :: Should you avoid debt MFs after the tax structure rejig?

8:47 AM Mar 23

NSE, BSE put Adani Green Energy under 2nd stage of longterm ASM framework

8:54 AM Mar 23

Arshad Warsi, wife Maria Goretti get relief from SAT against Sebi ban

Setting aside the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) order to debar them from the securities market, SAT has restrained the appellants only from dealing in the scrip of Sadhna during the pendency of the investigations.
 
“Investigations are still going on and the possibility of the appellants being involved in the manipulative scheme cannot be ruled out. However, at this stage, the impugned order is bereft of any evidence against the appellants requiring passing of such strong and harsh order,” SAT said. READ MORE

In two separate circulars, the bourses said Adani Green Energy shall continue in the ASM framework but will be moved to the respective higher stage from March 28.
 
The move also comes close on the heels of the two exchanges moving two group firms Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission from the second stage of the long-term ASM framework to Stage-I on Friday.
 
On March 17, both exchanges put Adani Green Energy and NDTV under the first stage of the long-term ASM framework. READ MORE

8:41 AM Mar 23

ALERT :: NDTV appoints former Sebi chairman UK Sinha as Non-Executive Chairperson & Additional Director

8:37 AM Mar 23

Top stocks to track today :: L&T, Coffee Day, Tata Motors

Reliance Capital: The debt-laden company decided  to go for a second auction on April 4 in their bid to maximise recovery as part of the resolution process. According to reports, IIHL of Hinduja Group told the CoC that they would retain Rs 9,000 crore bid upfront cash. 
 
Aditya Birla Capital: The company decided to sell its entire stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers to Edme Services for an undisclosed amount. The proposed deal included sale of 25 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company.
 
Tata Motors: The company inked pact with clear energy solutions provider Gentari to deliver 5,000 units of e-commercial vehicles. Through its affiliate entity, the MoU was signed for a period of three years. READ MORE
 

8:33 AM Mar 23

Strategy :: Nifty Auto in 'oversold' zone, rebound likely

Charts suggest that the index is likely to experience a technical bounce soon. The minimum target for the bounce, or the first resistance on the charts, is expected to be around 12,236.
 
Traders should adopt a buy-on-dips strategy, as the index is oversold on hourly charts, according to technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and stochastic. READ MORE

8:27 AM Mar 23

DIIs buy equities worth Rs 1,808.94 crore on Monday

8:23 AM Mar 23

FIIs sold Rs 890 crore worth of equities on March 27

FIIs pull out $2 bn this year, highest since 2008

8:20 AM Mar 23

SGX Nifty suggests positive start to Tuesday's trade

sgx nifty

8:16 AM Mar 23

Asia-Pacific markets trade higher: Nikkei 225 flat, Hang Seng up 0.2%

asia pacific

8:13 AM Mar 23

US markets mixed overnight, tech stocks weigh on Wall Street

us markets

8:10 AM Mar 23

Good morning, readers! Stay tuned for live updates with Business Standard

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

