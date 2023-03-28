Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty climbs 50pts; Asian indices trade higher

Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,063 levels, up 50-odd points
In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude slipped up to 0.3 per cent to $77 per barrel, and $72 per barrel, respectively.
Back home, shares of Coffee Day Enterprises will be in focus after capital markets regulator Sebi imposed Rs 1 crore penalty.
Besides, shares of Tata Motors will also be tracked after it inked pact with clean energy solutions provider Gentari to supply 5,000 units of e-commerical vehicles.
