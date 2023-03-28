RBI likely to hike rates by 25 basis points next week, says economist

RBI has raised the policy rate by 250 bps since May 2022 to 6.5%, making it the most aggressive policy tightening cycle in a decade. Another 25 bps increase would take India’s repurchase rate to the highest since February 2016. The central bank will review rates on April 6.

The Reserve Bank of India may hike interest rates by 25 basis points next week and is unlikely to pause anytime soon in the face of elevated inflation, according to L&T Finance Holdings’s Group Chief Economist Rupa Rege Nisture.