close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RBI likely to hike rates by 25 basis points next week, says economist

RBI has raised the policy rate by 250 bps since May 2022 to 6.5%, making it the most aggressive policy tightening cycle in a decade

Bloomberg
rbi, reserve bank of india

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Follow Us
By Eltaf Najafizada

The Reserve Bank of India may hike interest rates by 25 basis points next week and is unlikely to pause anytime soon in the face of elevated inflation, according to L&T Finance Holdings’s Group Chief Economist Rupa Rege Nisture.
RBI has raised the policy rate by 250 bps since May 2022 to 6.5%, making it the most aggressive policy tightening cycle in a decade. Another 25 bps increase would take India’s repurchase rate to the highest since February 2016. The central bank will review rates on April 6. 

“Inflation is way above the tolerance limit,” she told Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man. “So at this juncture, a lot depends on how global central banks deal with their inflation problems, and that’s implication for emerging market economies like India.”

Consumer prices rose 6.44% in February breaching the RBI’s target ceiling and bolstering chances of another rate increase in April. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel costs, stayed above the 6% mark for the 17th month in a row.
The impact of RBI’s monetary tightening has started showing its signs in some economic indicators as consumers in some sectors are holding back purchases. India’s economic growth unexpectedly slowed to 4.4% in the three months to December.

Nisture said she doesn’t see a “drastic slowdown” in several sectors such as housing or consumer loans as a result of the rate increases.  Housing demand is buoyant but there’s some unevenness as demand has started correcting in affordable homes while there’s growth in the mid-sized and luxury home loans, she added. 

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI monetary policy: Repo rate hiked by 50 bps, here is what it tells us

Fiscal year change-led carry boosts Indian rupee; importers cap upside

Rupee appreciates 15 paise to 82.16 against US dollar in early trade

SBI received Rs 8,800 crore from DFS in FY18 without asking for it: CAG

After Supreme Court's fraud tag verdict, responsibility now on banks

SJVN gets Rs 915 crore from Japan Bank for International Cooperation


Topics : RBI | Interest rate hike | monetary policy

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fiscal year change-led carry boosts Indian rupee; importers cap upside

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

Rupee appreciates 15 paise to 82.16 against US dollar in early trade

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees' provident fund for FY23

EPFO, funds, savings
2 min read

EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

Almost a million payroll additions in September highest in 13 months
2 min read

SBI received Rs 8,800 crore from DFS in FY18 without asking for it: CAG

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

After Supreme Court's fraud tag verdict, responsibility now on banks

Supreme Court
4 min read

EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

Almost a million payroll additions in September highest in 13 months
2 min read

Credit card loans aid over 182,000 street vendors, jobless in Rajasthan

credit, credit card, retail credit, bank, nbfc, debit card
2 min read

Full-KYC Paytm wallets can now make payments across all UPI QR codes

Paytm
2 min read
Premium

Banking on a systems upgrade: What more could we expect going ahead

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon