Adani Group shares slump up to 9%; 6 of 10 stocks locked in lower circuit



Shares of Adani Ports shed 9 per cent to their intra-day low, while Adani Enterprises, ACC and Ambuja Cements dipped 4-8 per cent to touch the day’s lows on the BSE. All ten Adani group shares tumbled on Tuesday with six of them locked in their respective lower circuits.



The slide in the stocks resumed after a report by The Ken claimed that the Adani group has not completely repaid its loans taken against the promoters' shares. Others including Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, NDTV and Adani Wilmar were frozen in their respective 5 per cent lower circuits.



It added that banks and listed firms are obligated to disclose the release of shares to exchanges upon repayment of the debt, but neither banks nor listed Adani companies have made such disclosures. “Despite the Adani Group's claim of ‘complete’ repayment of $2.15 billion in share-backed debt, regulatory filings show that banks have not released a significant portion of the promoters' shares held as collateral, indicating that the debt has not been fully paid off,” the report said.

As of Monday’s close, the group has lost nearly Rs 15 trillion in mcap as against the record-high of Rs 24 trillion in October last year. Today's sharp selloff follows Monday’s decline, wherein over Rs 300 billion of the group’s market capitalisation (mcap) had been eroded.