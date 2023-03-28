Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty climbs 50pts; Asian indices trade higher
Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,063 levels, up 50-odd points
SI ReporterBusiness Standard New Delhi
Improved global sentiments are likely to tick domestic markets higher in Tuesday's trade. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,063 levels, up 50-odd points.
First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:37 AM IST