Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty climbs 50pts; Asian indices trade higher

Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,063 levels, up 50-odd points

Business Standard
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex, FII, DII, Inflation, Crude, Rupee

Improved global sentiments are likely to tick domestic markets higher in Tuesday's trade. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,063 levels, up 50-odd points.
Topics : MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Buzzing stocks | stocks to watch | FII flows | DIIs | Crude Oil Price | Rupee vs dollar | BSE NSE | Indian markets | Global Markets

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

