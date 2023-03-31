Sensex soars 1,031 pts, ends FY23 0.7% up; Nifty regains 17,350; RIL shines

Stock Market Highlights: Equity markets logged solid gains on Friday, the last trading day of the financial year 2022-23, as fears of contagion risk from the US banking crisis receded. Index heavyweights – Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys accounted for almost 60 per cent of the gains on the BSE benchmark.









,







Select shares of Adani group –Adani Power, Adani Wilmar and NDTV were locked at the 5 per cent upper limit. ACC gained 2.5 per cent in trades on Friday., Sectorally, the BSE IT index zoomed 2.5 per cent. The Bankex, Energy and Realty indices jumped around 1.5 per cent each., Nestle India, ICICI Bank and Infosys gained over 3 per cent each and were the other major gainers among the Sensex 30. Tata Motors, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank and Wipro were the other major gainers. , Shares of the flagship Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries surged over 4 per cent to Rs 2,331 after the company called for lenders and shareholders meet on May 02 to consider the demerger process. READ MORE The broader indices also logged smart gains. The BSE Midcap index was up a per cent, while the Smallcap index vaulted 1.4 per cent. The overall breadth too was fairly positive, with two advancing shares for every declining stock on the BSE., "As the financial year drew to a close, the market witnessed an upward trend marked by bullish moves in the banking and IT sectors driven by robust global cues. Notably, an increased interest from foreign institutional investors due to the moderation in Indian stock valuations also aided. While the US market awaits the release of personal consumption expenditures data, which is considered a crucial indicator for forecasting the Federal Reserve's future actions, domestic investors await the RBI MPC meeting scheduled next week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services in a note., The NSE Nifty 50 hit a high of 17,382, and settled 279 points higher at 17,360. The 50-share index advanced 0.3 per cent in March, but was down 0.6 per cent for the fiscal year 2022-23. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied to a high of 59,068, before ending with a solid gain of 1,031 points at 58,992. In the process, the BSE 30-share index edged 0.1 per cent up for the month, and finished FY23 0.7 per cent higher. READ FY23 RECAP Read More