Sensex soars 1,031 pts, ends FY23 0.7% up; Nifty regains 17,350; RIL shines

CLOSING BELL: Nestle India, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the other major gainers among the Sensex 30 on Friday, up over 3 per cent each.

SI Reporter |Business Standard | New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Stock Market Highlights: Equity markets logged solid gains on Friday, the last trading day of the financial year 2022-23, as fears of contagion risk from the US banking crisis receded. Index heavyweights – Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys accounted for almost 60 per cent of the gains on the BSE benchmark. 
4:30 PM Mar 23

Comment :: Why it may be too soon to cheer Friday's market rally?

Indian markets played a catch-up rally with global markets, which had witnessed two consecutive days of the strong move, while Indian markets were closed yesterday due to a holiday. Though we have seen a decent rally in the markets this week, we believe that markets may remain volatile in the near term, as the banking crisis in US and Europe has not yet stabilized completely. This is against the backdrop where bond yields in the US have also risen in the past week, which could further escalate banking issues there.

Views by: Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities

4:23 PM Mar 23

Tech View :: 'There's a change in polarity on Nifty Bank'

The bulls came back strong and the index surpassed the hurdle of 40,000 with buying action throughout the day. The breakout confirms the positive momentum and one should keep a buy approach with immediate support at 40,200. The index closed above the past 10 days' high with a sharp surge in volumes which confirms the strength of the index. The index surpassed its 200 dma which acts as a change of polarity.

Views by: Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

4:16 PM Mar 23

Tech View :: Which sectors will lead the rebound in April?

Nifty witnessed continuation of positive momentum from the previous trading session and closed the day on with handsome gains of ~280 points. On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty has managed to close above the 20 day moving average (17,214) which is a sign of strength. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicator is suggesting further upside. The index is likely to test the zone of 17,480 – 17,500 where resistance in the form of the 200 day moving average and the upper end of the falling channel is placed, A key observation to note here is that on the Monthly chart the Nifty has managed to close above the 20 Month moving average (17,351) which is a positive sign. In terms of price pattern it has formed a Doji pattern indicating a pause after falling for three consecutive months. During April Nifty is likely to witness a rebound with IT, Energy, Metals, Capital Goods and PSU banks leading from the front.
 
Views by: Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

4:08 PM Mar 23

Comment :: 'Domestic investors await the RBI MPC meeting scheduled next week'

As the financial year drew to a close, the market witnessed an upward trend marked by bullish moves in the banking and IT sectors driven by robust global cues. Notably, an increased interest from foreign institutional investors due to the moderation in Indian stock valuations also aided. While the US market awaits the release of personal consumption expenditures data, which is considered a crucial indicator for forecasting the Federal Reserve's future actions, domestic investors await the RBI MPC meeting scheduled next week.

Views by: Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services


4:07 PM Mar 23

Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year

Ukraine war: The world was just beginning to move past the damage done by Covid-19 when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 rattled hopes of any recovery. The next thing known was a sharp energy supply shortage as countries began to discontinue oil and gas imports from one of the largest producers–Russia. The supply crunch led to a spiralling spike in fuel, food and raw material prices with the US recording the highest inflation rate in the last 40 years. READ MORE

4:05 PM Mar 23

Sensex soars over 1,000 points higher: Top factors behind Friday's bull run

Morgan Stanley upgrades India: Global brokerage firm, Morgan Stanley upgraded India to 'equal-weight' from 'neutral' due to narrowing valuation premiums and resilient economy. While analysts remain 'over-weight' on North Asia excluding Japan, they remain 'Under-weight' on ASEAN countries.
 
Sectorally, analysts remain overweight on financials and consumer discretionary, whereas they were equal-weight on healthcare. READ MORE

4:02 PM Mar 23

Currency check :: Rupee ends at 82.17/$ against Wednesday’s close of 82.34/$

4:00 PM Mar 23

BSE Stats :: Advance-Decline ratio at 5:2

3:57 PM Mar 23

Defence stocks zoomed on multiple orders from givt; BEL leaps over 6%

Shares of defense companies rallied on the BSE on Friday after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed multiple contracts worth over Rs 35,000 crore with state-owned and private companies.
3:53 PM Mar 23

Vedanta ends 2.5% down after block deal

3:52 PM Mar 23

Kalyan Jewellers extends decline into second day

3:49 PM Mar 23

Nestle sizzles over 3% amid Ching's buyout buzz

3:48 PM Mar 23

Reliance Industries contribute a third of Sensex's gains today

>> Co moves the needle on demerger of Jio Financial Services; Board to meet on May 2 to approve the results
3:44 PM Mar 23

Sector Watch :: Nifty Private bank index second best gainer, all 10 stocks rally

3:43 PM Mar 23

Sector Watch :: Nifty IT surges the most as fears of global banking crisis ease

3:41 PM Mar 23

Broader markets :: MidCaps trail in a firm market, SmallCap index rises over 1%

3:39 PM Mar 23

Sectoral trends :: Nifty IT leads the broad-based rally

3:38 PM Mar 23

Sensex Heatmap :: 4 stocks end lower in a strong market including Titan, Bajaj Finance

3:36 PM Mar 23

CLOSING BELL :: Nifty reclaims 17,350 on last day on FY23

3:33 PM Mar 23

CLOSING BELL :: Sensex's 1,031-pt rally on Friday helps erase losses for FY23

>> Index gains 0.7% in FY23
First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

