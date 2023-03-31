Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat; Asia-Pacific shares edge higher
Stock market live updates: As of 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty suggested a muted start at 17,251 levels
SI Reporter New Delhi
Despite strong global cues, the SGX Nifty suggested a muted start on Friday at 17,251 levels, as of 7:40 am.
First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:48 AM IST