Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat; Asia-Pacific shares edge higher

Stock market live updates: As of 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty suggested a muted start at 17,251 levels

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Despite strong global cues, the SGX Nifty suggested a muted start on Friday at 17,251 levels, as of 7:40 am.
Topics : MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Indian markets | FII flows | DIIs | Crude Oil Price | Rupee vs dollar | BSE NSE | stocks to watch | Buzzing stocks | Reliance Industries | Shakti Pumps

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

1 min read
