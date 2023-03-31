Sensex soars over 1,000 points higher: Top factors behind Friday's bull run



Benchmark indices Nifty50 soared over 250 points or 1.6 per cent to claim day's high of 17,364 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex rallied over 1,000 points or 1.6 per cent to 58,976 levels.

Investors' risk appetite improved on Friday after fears of global banking crisis started to ease, driving domestic markets higher for a third consecutive day.



That apart, broader markets, too, exhibited strength as smallcaps outperformed frontline indices.

Index-heavyweight Reliance Industries largely drove overall gains as shares surged over 4 per cent in the intra-day deals, after the conglomerate decided to demerge its financial services unit from the conglomerate.



"Nifty valuations are now reasonable, and this has prompted foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to turn buyers in the last two days. The market is oversold and this can lead to short-covering and a tactical rally in the near-term. But a sustained rally is unlikely since FIIs will again turn sellers at higher levels. The coming days will witness a lot of data or news driven market activity. Auto sales numbers on April 1, Reserve Bank of India's decision on interest rates on April 6, and January-March results season (Q4FY23) starting from April 13, will trigger stock price movements," said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Analysts, however, remain cautious over sustenance of this recent rebound as markets will face a slew of data driven activity in the coming days.

Morgan Stanley upgrades India: Global brokerage firm, Morgan Stanley upgraded India to 'equal-weight' from 'neutral' due to narrowing valuation premiums and resilient economy. While analysts remain 'over-weight' on North Asia excluding Japan, they remain 'Under-weight' on ASEAN countries.



Sectorally, analysts remain overweight on financials and consumer discretionary, whereas they were equal-weight on healthcare.

Strong global cues: The US markets extended winning streak to the second straight day, after diluting concerns over the banking crisis triggered renewed buying across technology names. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite advanced up to 0.7 per cent overnight. Moreover, a rise in weekly unemployment claims mounted hopes of a slowdown in monetary policy tightening.

Shares of index-heavyweight Reliance Industries rallied over 4 per cent to Rs 2,333 per share in Friday's intra-day trade, after the conglomerate said that it would meet on May 2, 2023, to mull demerger of its financial services unit. According to the plan, RIL's shareholders would receive shares in the demerged entity for each one held in the company. Tracking positive moves in Wall Street, Asia-Pacific markets, too, closed higher this morning. Key indices Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, Kospi, and Hang Seng indices surged up to 1 per cent.

Turnaround in FII flows: After the global financial turmoil butchered markets, FIIs have turned in favour of Indian markets, on the back of attractive valuations. In the past two days, FIIs have bought equities worth Rs 2,776.5 crore. So far in this month, they bought Rs 1,639.8 crore worth of equities.

Rupee strengthens: The rupee appreciated 24 paise to 82.1 in Friday's early trade, following strong global cues, and foreign inflows. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against six major currencies, meanwhile, closed 0.05 per cent higher at 102.2.

