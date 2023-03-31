Infinium, MOS, Exhicon, Sancode IPOs to be launched today; check details





Infinium Pharmachem Limited: Lot size, price, last date BSE and NSE will see the launch of four initial public offerings (IPOs) today, March 31. All the IPOs belong to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment. Two of these IPOs, Infinium Pharmachem and MOS Utility will be launched on the NSE Emerge platform. In contrast, Sancode Technologies and Exhicon Events Media Solutions will be launched on the BSE SME platform.

Lot size: The lot size for this IPO has been set at 1,000 shares.

Price of each share: Each share has been priced at Rs 135.

Last date to apply: The last date for applying to the IPO is April 5.

Total money to be raised: According to its filing with the markets regulator Sebi, the company aims to raise Rs 25.25 crore through the IPO.

The company website says that it provides fully integrated custom services from R & D to commercial-scale manufacturing. Infinium Pharmachem is involved in contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS). It provides customised and confidential solutions to its clients.



MOS Utility Limited: Lot size, price, last date It engages with pharmaceutical, agrochemical, nutraceutical, speciality chemicals and various other chemical industries.

Lot size: MOS Utility Limited has set the lot size of its IPO at 1,600 shares.

Price of each share: Each share will cost investors Rs 72-76.

Last date to apply: The last date for applying to the IPO is April 6.

Total money to be raised: The firm aims to raise Rs 50 crore through the IPO and is the largest among the four companies launching their IPOs today.



The company is engaged in digital products and services. Its website says it engages with shopkeepers, retailers, students, housewives, professionals, and insurance agents and helps them start their own futuristic online e-commerce businesses. A total of 6.574 million shares will be on offer, including a fresh issue of 5.774 million shares and an offer to sell 800,000 shares.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited: Lot size, price, last date

Lot size: Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited has set the lot size of its IPO at 2,000 shares.

Price of each share: Each share will cost investors Rs 61-64.

Last day to apply: The last date for applying to the IPO is April 5.

Total amount to be raised: The IPO is a completely fresh issue of 3.3 million shares, aiming to raise Rs 21 crore.

The company provides a complete range of products and services which are used for exhibitions, conferences, and events industry. The company website claims that it maintains operations in 5 countries with a presence in over 50 countries.

Sancode Technologies Limited: Lot size, price, last date

Lot size: The company has set the lot size of its IPO at 3,000 shares.

Price of each share: Each share will cost investors Rs 47.

Last day to apply: The last date for applying to the IPO is April 6.

Total amount to be raised: The IPO is a completely fresh issue of 51.5 million shares, aiming to raise Rs 5.15 crore.

Sancode Technologies is a software and product development company that provides an API-enabled platform and solutions. It will launch a fresh issue of 51.5 million shares in its IPO.