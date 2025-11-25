Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Max India up 4% after Antara Senior Care launches new facility in Bengaluru

Antara Senior Care, part of Max Group, has announced the launch of its new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Max India shares gained 4.4 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹201.85 per share. The buying on the counter came after Antara Senior Care, part of Max Group, has announced the launch of its new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru.
 
At 12:09 PM, Max India’s share price was trading 3.52 per cent higher at ₹200.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.05 per cent at 84,946.16.
 
The new facility has 80-bed senior care home in Bengaluru's top information technology (IT) hub and residential area. This move strengthens the company's presence in Karnataka, where it now operates 163 beds across Bannerghatta and Whitefield locations; nationally, it now has 500 operational beds. 
 
 
The setup provides an assisted living facility to meet seniors’ short- to long-term needs and specialised transition care services through geriatric-trained teams and infrastructure designed to promote independence and check loneliness. 
 
It has infrastructure for transition care, 24x7 nursing, specialist doctor support, geriatric-trained teams, an in-house kitchen offering specialised meals planned by dieticians, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and an engaging social calendar designed to alleviate loneliness and promote mental alertness. Like all Antara Care Homes, the Whitefield facility is designed to offer “care with dignity”, helping residents maintain their independence with necessary support.
 
The rationale behind the new facility is city’s population is ageing faster than India — almost 11 per cent of the city’s residents are now above 60, who enjoy high life expectancy but are often managing multiple chronic health conditions. There’s also a change in family structures. With children living abroad, there is a rise in seniors ageing alone making adults seek specialised care solutions for their parents. The new Antara Care Home in Whitefield helps families meet these needs. 
 
 Antara is the senior-care business of Max India. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of business – Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara’s first senior residential community in Dehradun, comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. In 2025, it will open its second senior living community in Noida’s Sector 150, with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 – Delhi NCR's first intergenerational community developed by Max Estates.

Topics : Max India Buzzing stocks stock market trading BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

