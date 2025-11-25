Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / KK Silk Mills IPO opens on Nov 26: Check key dates, price band, lot size

KK Silk Mills IPO opens on Nov 26: Check key dates, price band, lot size

KK Silk Mills aims to raise ₹28.5 crore through a fully fresh issue of 7.5 million equity shares

KK Silk Mills IPO

KK Silk Mills IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KK Silk Mills IPO: KK Silk Mills, a manufacturer of fabrics and garments, is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹28.5 crore through a fully fresh issue of 7.5 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
The IPO is priced in the range of ₹36 to ₹38 per share. It requires investors to apply for a minimum lot of 3,000 shares. At the upper end of the price band, a retail applicant would need ₹2,28,000 to subscribe for two lots, or 6,000 shares.
 
 
Incorporated in 1991, KK Silk Mills is a manufacturer of fabrics as well as garments. The company's product range includes kids' wear, men's wear, and women's wear. Additionally, it makes fabric for various products. The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Umbergaon, Gujarat, covering an area of 5,422 square feet. 
 

Here are the key details of KK Silk Mills IPO:

KK Silk Mills IPO timeline

The maiden public issue will close for subscription on Friday, November 28, 2025. The basis of allotment for the shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 1. The shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Tuesday, December 2. KK Silk Mills shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
 

KK Silk Mills IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the public offering, while Axial Capital is the sole book-running lead manager.

KK Silk Mills IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to utilise ₹3.14 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for capital expenditure for plant and machinery, including installation, mechanical and electrical work. Additionally, ₹17.86 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of debt availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

KK Silk Mills financial overview

In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹220.77 crore, up 15.8 per cent from ₹190.54 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹13.99 crore in FY25, up from ₹9.33 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹4.68 crore against ₹2.26 crore in FY24.

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Singapore's energy firm Sembcorp plans IPO of Indian unit, says report

SSMD Agrotech IPO

SSMD Agrotech IPO opens on Nov 25; here's everything you need to know

Gallard Steel IPO allotment status

Gallard Steel IPO subscribed 349x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment

Excelsoft Tech IPO booked 43x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

initial public offering, IPO

Upcoming IPO a key milestone, says Shiprocket CEO amid online, qcom boom

Topics : Share Market Today IPOs IPO market Markets IPO activity BSE SME SME IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon