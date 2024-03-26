Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 pts in broad-based selling; VIX up 7%

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets were trading on a tepid note Tuesday amid a largely muted trend in Asia. The S&P BSE Sensex index quoted 291 points lower at 72,541 levels, while the Nifty50 was below 22,050, down 76 points. Bajaj twins, L&T, Tata Motors, and NTPC were the top gainers on the Sensex, while Power Grid, Maruti Suzuki, Tech M, Wipro, Kotak Bank, and Reliance Industries were the top laggards.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices, which were earlier outperforming the benchmark indices, fell up to 0.16 per cent.
Among sectors, all but the Nifty Metal index were down in the red led by the Nifty Media index (down 0.78 per cent), and the Nifty Bank (0.4 per cent).
Trust Fintech SME IPO opens today: Check GMP, anchor issue & other details
The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium enterprise (SME) Trust Fintech will open for public subscription on Tuesday, March 26 and close on Thursday, March 28. The price band for the offer is Rs 95-101 and the company is aiming to raise Rs 63.45 crore via a fresh issue of nearly 6.3 million shares. Read more
10:45 AM
Indus Towers at over 2-yr high; Citi maintains buy, bull-case target Rs 400
Shares of Indus Tower hit an over two year high of Rs 284.40 as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise subdued market. In the past two trading days, the stock of the telecom Infrastructure company has surged 14 per cent. Read more
10:42 AM
Tata powers Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio in 2024; outperforms markets
A sharp run-up by up to 27 per cent in Tata Group stocks has helped Rekha Jhunjhunwala to outperform not only the market, but also portfolio returns of the other marquee investors such as Mukul Mahavir Agarwal, Ashish Dhawan, Ashish Kacholia, Vijay Kedia and Anil Kumar Goel & Seema Goel.
Thus far in calendar year 2024 (CY24), Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s net worth increased by over 7 per cent, or Rs 2,865 crore, as compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. As on March 22, 2024, the combined net worth of Rekha Jhunjhunwala has stood at Rs 41,676 crore, up 7.4 per cent, as against Rs 38,811 crore at the end of December 31, 2023. Read more
10:28 AM
Heatmap: Tata Motors, Bajaj Fin up in opening deals
10:20 AM
Nifty holds 22k in early trade
10:17 AM
Major NSE indices in red
10:14 AM
BSE Sensex down 250 pts in early trade
9:55 AM
IIFL, Delhivery among top losers on BSE
9:52 AM
Top gainers on BSE
Max Financial Services and Electrosteel Castings were among the top gainers in early deals.
9:45 AM
Broader market check
9:10 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty nears 21,950
9:08 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex declines over 400 points
9:05 AM
Currency Check :: Rupee starts 8 paise higher
8:59 AM
Explainer: What are meme coins and should you add them in your portfolio?
Meme coins are subject to extreme changes in value over short periods, driven by the current buzz surrounding the token. They typically have a massive or uncapped supply, leading to very low values per token. These coins leverage blockchain technology, often utilising smart contracts on platforms like Ethereum and Solana. READ MORE
8:55 AM
Rupee expected to regain its lost ground against Dollar in April: BS Poll
While domestic fundamentals remain robust, external factors continue to exert pressure on the Indian currency. In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 1.5 per cent, and by 0.3 per cent in the current calendar year. It fell 7.8 per cent in the previous financial year (FY23). In CY23, the Indian currency experienced a marginal depreciation of 0.6 per cent against the greenback, marking the least volatility seen in nearly three decades. READ MORE
8:52 AM
Adani Ports set to buy 95% of Odisha's Gopalpur Port for $162 million
"GPL (Gopalpur Port) will add to the Adani Group's pan-India port network, east coast vs west coast cargo volume parity and strengthen APSEZ's integrated logistics approach," said Karan Adani, managing director at Adani Ports. READ MORE
8:49 AM
Hong Kong regains fourth-largest market spot after rout in Indian equities
On January 22, Hong Kong’s market cap had dropped to $4.28 trillion -- nearly 5 per cent below that of India. When it looked like India would cement its place as the world’s fourth biggest market, a sharp slide in small-cap stocks cut short the South Asian nation’s stay. India’s market value remained above that of Hong Kong for most part of February and a couple of sessions in March. READ MORE
8:45 AM
IPO Calendar :: These SME IPOs will hit the market this week
8:42 AM
Fundraising through SME IPOs hit a new high in FY24, Rs 5,579 crore raised
The BSE SME IPO index, which tracks the stock price of companies listed on BSE’s SME platform, has more than doubled so far this financial year. During the same period, the BSE IPO Index, which tracks the performance of newly-listed firms on the mainboard, has risen 67 per cent. READ MORE