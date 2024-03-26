Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 pts in broad-based selling; VIX up 7%

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets were trading on a tepid note Tuesday amid a largely muted trend in Asia. The S&P BSE Sensex index quoted 291 points lower at 72,541 levels, while the Nifty50 was below 22,050, down 76 points. Bajaj twins, L&T, Tata Motors, and NTPC were the top gainers on the Sensex, while Power Grid, Maruti Suzuki, Tech M, Wipro, Kotak Bank, and Reliance Industries were the top laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices, which were earlier outperforming the benchmark indices, fell up to 0.16 per cent.

Among sectors, all but the Nifty Metal index were down in the red led by the Nifty Media index (down 0.78 per cent), and the Nifty Bank (0.4 per cent).