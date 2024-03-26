Stock market LIVE updates: Asian indices mixed; Kospi hits 2-year high
Stock market LIVE updates on Tuesday, March 26: South Korea's Kospi climbed over 1 per cent this morning, hitting an over two-year high intraday
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates on March 26: Equity market participants will resume trading in a holiday-truncated week, after an extended weekend, on Tuesday.
At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty futures were down 41 points at 22,125 levels.
Among the notable triggers, trends in the global markets, coupled with primary market action back home, will guide the sentiment today.
IPO Check
SRM Contractors' initial public offer will open for subscription today and will close om March 28. The company plans to raise Rs 130 crore.
Global markets
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday as the US market took a breather overnight on Monday.
South Korea's Kospi climbed over 1 per cent this morning, hitting an over two-year high intraday.
This was followed by gains in Hang Seng (0.85 per cent), and Shanghai Composite (0.27 per cent). Nikkei was up barely 0.03 per cent, while ASX 200 was down 0.04 per cent.
On Wall Street, all three major indices lost ground Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.41 per cent, and the S&P 500 dipping 0.31 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.27 per cent lower.
8:25 AM
ALERT :: Gift Nifty futures hint at tepid start
>> At 8:25 AM, the index was at 22,112 levels, down 53 points
8:22 AM
South Korea consumer sentiment drops on worries about food inflation
>> South Korea's consumer sentiment dropped in March on growing worries about higher agricultural prices, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday, two weeks ahead of the country's legislative election.
>> The consumer sentiment index fell to 100.7 in March from 101.9 in February, posting the biggest monthly drop since October, in the Bank of Korea's monthly survey of consumers.
>> The fall came as consumers' inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose for the first time in five months, to 3.2% from 3.0%.
Source: Reuters
8:19 AM
ALERT :: Japan says it won't rule out any steps to stem weak yen
>> Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that he would not rule out any measures to rein in weakness in the yen, echoing a warning from the nation's top currency diplomat the previous day.
>> Suzuki said a weak yen has both positive and negative effects on the economy but excessive volatility raises uncertainty for business operations.
>> This in turn could hurt the economy, the minister said, reinforcing Tokyo's focus on the velocity of market moves, rather than on specific currency levels.
>> Early on Tuesday, the dollar was off slightly against the yen , fetching 151.26 and facing great resistance near the 152 level due to the threat of intervention from Japanese authorities.
>> The greenback is up about 7% on the yen since the start of the year.
Source: Reuters
8:15 AM
Market Foresight :: UBS predicts the S&P 500 will end 2024 around current levels
>> Strong U.S. economic data and an artificial intelligence-powered rally have boosted stocks so far this year, and equities are likely to remain at their current levels into year-end, according to UBS.
>> 'Our base-case scenario is for a soft landing in the US, in which economic growth moderates, inflation recedes further, and interest rates fall,' the bank wrote. 'We expect this to create a supportive backdrop for equity markets. However, we think a lot of good news is already priced in at the index level.'
>> On the other hand, UBS also cautioned against near-term choppiness in the market that might materialize as traders adjust their expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy easing.
Source: CNBC
8:11 AM
ALERT :: China pushes banks to fast-track loans to private developers, says report
>> Regulators in China are urging banks to speed up approvals for new loans to private property developers.
>> The banking regulator wants faster loan approvals for residential projects under the “whitelist” mechanism, with effect from last week, Reuters said.
>> The so-called 'whitelist' mechanism covers projects of state-backed and private developers that need fresh financing of 1.5 trillion yuan ($207.51 billion).
>> China is seeking to revive homebuyer sentiment, and these efforts come as prices of new homes fell in China for an eighth straight month in February.
Source: Reuters
8:08 AM
ALERT :: Japan services PPI climbs 2.1% in February
>> Japan’s services producer price index climbed 2.1% year over year in February, according to official data.
>> The services PPI had risen at the same rate in January as well.
Source: CNBC
8:04 AM
Asian markets :: Kospi bucks weak trend, hits 2-year high
8:01 AM
Wall Street :: Indices lose ground overnight
7:49 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
