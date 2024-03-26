Stock market LIVE updates: Asian indices mixed; Kospi hits 2-year high

Stock market LIVE updates on March 26: Equity market participants will resume trading in a holiday-truncated week, after an extended weekend, on Tuesday.



At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty futures were down 41 points at 22,125 levels.

Among the notable triggers, trends in the global markets, coupled with primary market action back home, will guide the sentiment today.



IPO Check

SRM Contractors' initial public offer will open for subscription today and will close om March 28. The company plans to raise Rs 130 crore.



Global markets

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday as the US market took a breather overnight on Monday.



South Korea's Kospi climbed over 1 per cent this morning, hitting an over two-year high intraday.



This was followed by gains in Hang Seng (0.85 per cent), and Shanghai Composite (0.27 per cent). Nikkei was up barely 0.03 per cent, while ASX 200 was down 0.04 per cent.



On Wall Street, all three major indices lost ground Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.41 per cent, and the S&P 500 dipping 0.31 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.27 per cent lower.