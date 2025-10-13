Monday, October 13, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why CE Info Systems or MapmyIndia shares zoom 11% in trade today?

Why CE Info Systems or MapmyIndia shares zoom 11% in trade today?

The buying on the counter came after a few developments around the company. Firstly, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw appreciated the company's navigation system

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) shares zoomed 10.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-high low at ₹1,885.7 per share. At 11:42 AM, C.E. Info Systems' share price was up 5.98 per cent on BSE at ₹1,805 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 82,155.45.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,877.26 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2,200 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,514.7. 

What led to a surge in C.E. Info Systems' shares?

The buying on the counter came after a few developments around the company.  Firstly, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw appreciated the company’s navigation system in an X post.
 
 
In an X post, Vaishnav wrote "Swadeshi ‘Mappls’ by MapmyIndia ...Good features…must try!" with a video showing the mapping system by the company.  

Also Read

Zepto

MapmyIndia picks strategic stake in Zepto at $5.8 bn pre-money value

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

CE Info Systems slips 9% after 3.1 mn shares change hands on BSE

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Why CE Info Systems or MapmyIndia shares gained 6% in trade today?

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Q4 results today: Swiggy, Dr Reddy's among 69 firms on May 9; see full list

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty50 below 25,200; IT, Metal shares fall; VIX up 10%

That apart, the stock also gained on hopes of a potential integration with locally built chat and calling app "Arattai", developed by Sridhar Vembu's Zoho. 
 
In response to a user on "X", who proposed that MapMyIndia's app Mappls should be integrated with the Arattai app, MapMyIndia Director Rohan Verma responded that they will be happy to make this happen.
 
"And it will be extra special to have Arattai embed it. For users, this would mean super easy and exact sharing of the location’s front doorstep and address details versus other apps/maps where the location pin ends up being on the back road / other side of the road, etc, and not having the address detail, etc," Verma wrote on "X." 
CE Info Systems is a deep-tech digital map data, geospatial software, and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions, and APIs company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). The company provides its digital maps, software products, platforms, application programming interfaces (APIs), IoT, and solutions to newage tech companies, businesses across industry verticals, automotive OEMs, government organisations, developers, and consumers, under the Mappls MapmyIndia brand.
   

More From This Section

bull, stock markets, markets

HDFC AMC bonus talk lift AMC shares in Monday's trade; analysts top bets

Motilal Oswal share price

Motilal Oswal shares gain 4% after ICRA rating upgrade; check details here

mutual fund

MF investors turn cautious ahead of Samvat 2082: Should you stay invested?

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy

Waaree Renewable Technologies share zooms 13% on record Q2 profit, revenue

medplus

Medplus Healthcare dips 3% as Karnataka store faces drug license suspension

Topics : MapmyIndia Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon