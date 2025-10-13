Monday, October 13, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why L&T Finance shares advanced over 2% in trade despite weak market

The northward movement in L&T Finance's share price came on the back of its announcement that it has made the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹1,050 crore

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) L&T Finance were among the few bright spots in an otherwise subdued market on Monday, October 13, 2025. The company’s shares advanced 2.28 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹261.95 on the BSE, inching close to its 52-week high of ₹265, just 1.15 per cent shy of the peak.
 
The northward movement in L&T Finance’s share price came on the back of its announcement that it has made the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹1,050 crore.
 
"The Company has allotted 1,05,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having a face value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹1,050 crores through private placement basis, to the identified investor on October 10, 2025," said the NBFC in an exchange filing on the BSE.
 
 
The NCDs are slated for listing on the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) NTRP segment under the New Debt Market category. The debentures, the company said, will be redeemed at the face value of ₹1,00,000 per NCD on maturity.
 
L&T Finance is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India that offers a diverse portfolio of financial products and services catering to both urban and rural clientele. Its core operations encompass a range of lending solutions, including personal loans, home loans, two-wheeler financing, as well as credit facilities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the agricultural sector. As of October 13, the company has a market capitalisation of ₹65,471.59 crore on the BSE.

In another development, L&T Finance has informed the exchanges that the company will hold a conference call on Thursday, 16 October 2025 to discuss Q2 FY2025-26 financial performance and provide an update on strategy.
 
L&T Finance’s stock has delivered solid returns over the past year, with a 59.28 per cent gain according to BSE data. In the last six months, the counter has risen 67 per cent, while the last month saw an 11 per cent uptick.
 
The NBFC shares continue to trade higher on the bourses. At 11:46 AM on Monday, October 13, the stock was trading at ₹261.95, up ₹5.85 from its previous close of ₹256.10 on the BSE. A combined total of nearly 3.1 million equity shares, estimated to be worth nearly ₹81 crore, exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
 
Meanwhile, broader market sentiments remained weak amid global cues. The Sensex was down 313 points or 0.38 per cent at 82,187 levels, while the NSE Nifty50 fell 98.75 points or 0.39 per cent to 25,186.
 

