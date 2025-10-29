Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Hudco shares were in high demand on bourses on October 29

Here's why Hudco shares were in high demand on bourses on October 29

The upward movement in Hudco's share price followed the company's announcement that it had signed 3 non-binding Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs)

hudco share price

Hudco shares Price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hudco share price: Shares of Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) were in high demand on Wednesday, October 29, driven by bonus-related news. The stock advanced 3.55 per cent to an intraday high of ₹233.95 per share on the NSE.
 
At 01:30 PM, the stock was trading at ₹232.92 per share, up 3.10 per cent from its previous close of ₹225.92 per share. A combined total of nearly 5.08 million equity shares of Hudco, estimated to be worth ₹117.39 crore, had been exchanged on the NSE and BSE so far. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹46,644.27 crore on the NSE.
 
 

Why were Hudco shares in high demand?

 
The upward movement in Hudco’s share price followed the company’s announcement that it had signed non-binding Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Paradip Port Authority, Odisha (PPA), Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), and Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) during the ongoing “India Maritime Week 2025.”
 
According to an exchange filing, the MoU with Paradip Port Authority (PPA) entails that Hudco will explore and provide funding of up to ₹5,100 crore to meet the requirements of new projects and refinance existing projects undertaken by PPA. The collaboration aims to cover the development, modernization, and upgradation of port and allied infrastructure through direct implementation or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, and includes organising joint conferences and workshops for capacity and capability building of both organizations. 

Also Read

share market

Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Coforge, Hudco, Container Corp

HUDCO

Hudco rises 4% on posting Q2 business update; here's what you should know

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Why are Hudco shares buzzing in trade amid a weak market today? Details

NBCC

NBCC signs pact with HUDCO to execute development projects worth ₹117 crore

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to watch today, Sep 9: Infosys, TVS Motor, RailTel Corp, IRB Infra

 
The MoU with Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) involves Hudco providing funds of up to ₹487 crore to support new projects and refinance or take over existing projects undertaken by VPA. This partnership also focuses on the development, modernization, and upgradation of port and allied infrastructure through direct implementation or PPP mode, along with joint capacity-building initiatives. 
 
Additionally, Hudco signed an MoU with Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) for the development of a “Maritime Iconic Structure” in Mumbai. Under this agreement, Hudco will undertake the planning, designing, financing, and execution of the project, leveraging its expertise in infrastructure development, according to the exchange filing submitted by Hudco. 

More From This Section

market rally, sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, HDFC Bank lift Sensex by 410 pts, Nifty near 26,100; OMCs, metal outperform

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Preview: What to expect from India's largest carmaker?

Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation soars 5%; ONGC hits 4-month high; here's why

investors, HSBC, equity markets

Indian equities' decade-long outperformance with emerging market narrows

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SBI, BoB, PNB among 5 PSU Bank stocks that can rally up to 17%; say charts

Topics : HUDCO Buzzing stocks share market Markets Sensex Nifty Stock movemnet Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon