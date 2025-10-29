L&T bags grid infrastructure orders of up to ₹5,000 crore in Saudi Arabia

Construction and engineering major L&T announced Wednesday that its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured a batch of grid infrastructure orders valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore for the construction of a 380 kV substation and transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.
The first order pertains to the construction of a 380/33 kV gas-insulated substation. The scope also encompasses related hybrid GIS elements, 380 kV transformers and reactors, as well as subsystems for power system protection, control, automation, telecommunication, HVAC, and firefighting.
The second set of orders pertains to the construction of 380 kV overhead transmission links for an aggregated route length of more than 420 km.
As part of its National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), Saudi Arabia is upgrading its electricity grid to support renewable energy projects. Transmission lines and substations are vital to scaling up and strengthening the country’s overall power infrastructure.
Earlier, on Tuesday (October 28), L&T announced its heavy engineering vertical secured multiple orders worth ₹1,000 crore-2,500 crore in the international and domestic markets. On the international front, the firm secured an order from the United States to manufacture vessels for an NGL fractionator project and the cartridge for a blue ammonia project in Louisiana.
From Mexico, the firm secured orders for ammonia and urea processing equipment for two fertiliser plants, and from Brazil, it secured orders for critical heat exchangers in the replacement market.
From Saudi Arabia, it won the order for a refinery and integrated petrochemical complex for amendment to a critical contract related to the HOFCC Reactor and Regenerator revamp.