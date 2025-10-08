Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Eimco Elecon zooms 17% after Kedia Securities buys stake via bulk deal

Eimco Elecon zooms 17% after Kedia Securities buys stake via bulk deal

The small-cap industrial product company's shares were rising after Kedia Securities and Niveza Smallcap Fund bought shares through the open market

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eimco Elecon (India) shares zoomed 16.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹2,241.25 per share. At 11:17 AM, Eimco Elecon’s share price was trading 12.55 per cent higher at ₹2,158.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.21 per cent at 81,756.22.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,244.9 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,394.75 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹1,250 per share. 

Why were Eimco Elecon shares in demand? 

The small-cap industrial product company’s shares were rising after Kedia Securities and Niveza Smallcap Fund bought shares through the open market. 
 
 
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Kedia Securities bought 57,441 shares at ₹1,906.71 per share, and Niveza Smallcap Fund purchased 30,000 shares at ₹1,792.58 per share of the company. 
 
Kedia Securities is the investment arm of Dr. Vijay Kedia. Primary activities of the firm include investing in the ‘listed’ and ‘unlisted’ space. ‘Listed space’ being investing in companies that are listed on the stock exchanges of India and ‘unlisted’ space being investing in startups. Apart from it, the firm also invests in real estate.

Also Read

Real Estate, capital market

Anant Raj shares slip 5% on launching QIP; check floor price, issue details

Venus Pipes shares in focus

Venus Pipes shares rise 4% on infusing ₹71.4 crore via warrant conversion

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

TCS, Infy, HCL Tech gain 2%; IT index up 5% in 1 week ahead of Q2 results

share market, stock market

Om Freight Forwarders lists at 40% discount on NSE, misses GMP expectations

Advance Agrolife share price

Advance Agrolife delivers double-digit listing gains; book profit or hold?

 
Promoters of the company held 73.64 per cent stake as of the June quarter. 
 
Eimco Elecon is in the business of manufacturing and marketing equipment for underground and opencast mines. Eimco Elecon (India) Limited was the first to introduce the intermediate technology of Side Dump Loaders (SDLs), Load Haul Dumpers (LHDs), and Rocker Shovel Loaders in India to partially mechanise the underground Coal and metalliferous mines.
 
According to the company’s official website, it has produced more than 3,800 machines, which are working successfully at various mining and construction sites in India and abroad. The company also provides sales and after-sales support through the network of branch offices and parts depots across the country viz. Asansol, Bilaspur, Dhanbad, Kolkata, Nagpur, Secunderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Jamshedpur, Mumbai and New Delhi.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 170 pts, Nifty below 25,100; realty, banks drag; IT shines

Yatharth Hospital

Yatharth Hospital, Aster DM surge up to 8%, stocks at new highs; here's why

Keystone Realtors shares in focus

This realty stock rises 3%, outperforms peers post Q2 update; buy or hold?

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

Bayer, PI: Specialty chemicals stocks face 19% downside risk; here's why

steelmakers, steel

Tata Steel vs JSW Steel vs NMDC: Which metal stock is JP Morgan bullish on?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon