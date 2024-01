Late night Friday, exchanges announced that regular trading will be held today and markets will be closed on Monday.

Power Grid, NTPC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma and Titan led gains on the Sensex.

On the flip side, HUL slumped 2 per cent and Reliance lost 0.35 per cent, offsetting the frontline gains.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.6 per cent each.