Stock market LIVE: Global cues positive as S&P 500 hits record high in US

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty may start in the positive zone on Saturday tracking firm global cues. Late night Friday, exchanges announced that regular trading will be held today and markets will be closed on Monday.



The earlier plan for a special trading session on the disaster recovery site today has also been withdrawn.



The Gift Nifty futures were last holding gains of 25 points at 21,697.



In the US last night, the S&P 500 rallied 1.23 per cent to a new lifetime high. Dow and Nasdaq closed 1.05 and 1.7 per cent higher.

Among stocks, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever will guide sentiment today as investors react to their Q3 results.

