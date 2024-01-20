Stock market LIVE: Global cues positive as S&P 500 hits record high in US
Stock market live updates on January 20, 2024: Trading is closed on Monday across equities, debt and money markets
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty may start in the positive zone on Saturday tracking firm global cues. Late night Friday, exchanges announced that regular trading will be held today and markets will be closed on Monday.
The earlier plan for a special trading session on the disaster recovery site today has also been withdrawn.
The Gift Nifty futures were last holding gains of 25 points at 21,697.
In the US last night, the S&P 500 rallied 1.23 per cent to a new lifetime high. Dow and Nasdaq closed 1.05 and 1.7 per cent higher.
The earlier plan for a special trading session on the disaster recovery site today has also been withdrawn.
The Gift Nifty futures were last holding gains of 25 points at 21,697.
In the US last night, the S&P 500 rallied 1.23 per cent to a new lifetime high. Dow and Nasdaq closed 1.05 and 1.7 per cent higher.
Among stocks, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever will guide sentiment today as investors react to their Q3 results.
ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Persistent Systems among others will also be on radar ahead of their Q3 results.
Trading is closed on Monday across equities, debt and money markets.
8:13 AM
ZEE Ent asks Sony to extend merger deadline that lapses today: Report
ZEE Entertainment has formally written to Culver Max Entertainment, subsidiary of Sony Group, about extending the good faith negotiations to complete the merger deal but had not received any response from Sony's India subsidiary till late Friday night, reported The Economic Times.
8:06 AM
RIL, HUL Q3 reaction to guide frontline Sensex, Nifty indices
Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 9.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit. This growth was tempered by weakness in the energy segment, which offset steady profit growth in RIL’s retail and telecom businesses.
RIL’s net profit rose to Rs 17,265 crore, while its revenue increased 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.25 trillion.
Bloomberg poll estimated revenue at Rs 2.33 trillion, while six analysts estimated an adjusted net income of Rs 18,080 crore. READ
Hindustan Unilever reported a slight increase in consolidated net profit for Q3, falling short of market expectations. The company said weak rural consumer sentiment was to blame for the underwhelming performance.
Its net profit was Rs 2,509 crore in Q3FY24, up only 1.4 per cent from last year. READ
RIL’s net profit rose to Rs 17,265 crore, while its revenue increased 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.25 trillion.
Bloomberg poll estimated revenue at Rs 2.33 trillion, while six analysts estimated an adjusted net income of Rs 18,080 crore. READ
Hindustan Unilever reported a slight increase in consolidated net profit for Q3, falling short of market expectations. The company said weak rural consumer sentiment was to blame for the underwhelming performance.
Its net profit was Rs 2,509 crore in Q3FY24, up only 1.4 per cent from last year. READ
8:00 AM
Rupee closes 6 paise stronger Friday
7:54 AM
Meta hits record high on Friday after a 200% rally in 2023
The share rose almost 2% Friday to close at $383.45, setting a new record. The rally is extending from a nearly 200% jump last year.
Via CNBC
Via CNBC
7:48 AM
Gift Nifty futures last closed 25 pts higher at 21,697
Gift Nifty January futures were last holding 25 pts higher at 21,697 levels versus Nifty futures close of 21,672.
7:43 AM
US stocks surge on Friday; S&P 500 hits record high
US markets closed with sharp gains on Friday. The S&P 500 index surged 1.23 per cent to close at record high of 4,840. It hit a new high after two years.
The Dow and Nasdaq indices also soared over 1 per cent each.
The Dow and Nasdaq indices also soared over 1 per cent each.
7:33 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE stock market trading Dalal Street Q3 results Markets Sensex Nifty Midcap smallcap Reliance Industries Hindustan Unilever
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 7:33 AM IST