Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paytm gets 5 handles to continue UPI transactions, existing one to continue

The company's existing handle @paytm is among the five handles that users can continue using without the need to make any changes at their end

Paytm

Paytm will now partner with other banks (like Axis, HDFC, SBI, YES Bank) to process UPI transactions. Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm One97 Communications, owner of the Paytm brand, has got five handles in partnership with four banks to continue UPI transactions, as per an update on the NPCI website.
The company's existing handle @paytm is among the five handles that users can continue using without the need to make any changes at their end.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has approved @paytm and a closed user group UPI handle @ptyes for Paytm in partnership with Yes Bank.
NPCI has also approved @pthdfc with HDFC bank and @ptsbi with State Bank of India as a partner. However, these two handles are not active immediately.
Paytm spokesperson said users can continue to use @paytm handle seamlessly without the need to make any changes at their end.
On March 14, NPCI approved a third party application (TPAP) provider permit for Paytm in collaboration with SBI, Axis Bank, Yes Bank and HDFC bank for continuity of UPI transactions for the company's users.
Paytm's UPI transactions were earlier being carried out through Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) that has been barred by the Reserve Bank of India from accepting deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in any customer accounts after March 15.
One97 Communications Limited (OCL) holds a 49 per cent stake in PPBL, while company's Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds 51 per cent stake in the beleaguered bank.

Also Read

Govt reviewing FDI flow from China in Paytm Payments Services: Report

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Paytm parent One97 Communications plans partnership with 4 banks for UPI

Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank frontrunners to buy Paytm's wallets biz

Paytm fiasco: FM Sitharaman to meet heads of fintech firms next week

KKR mulls selling controlling stake in Indian school chain EuroKids Int'l

Integration challenges, valuations key hurdles for LTI Mindtree investors

Health tech company HiLabs raises $39 million in Series B financing

Adani's $2 bn Mumbai airport seeks to transform India into transit hub

Byju's must freeze $533 million in mixed win for lenders, says judge

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paytm One97 Communications UPI transactions UPI 2.0 Unified Payments Interface NPCI National Payments Corporation of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon