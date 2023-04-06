MARKET LIVE: Sensex surges 150pts; Focus on price stability, says RBI Guv

Market LIVE Updates | Domestic markets erased early losses and edged in positive territory in Thursday's intra-day trade, after the Reserve Bank of India kept repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The central bank pegged the real GDP growth to be 7 per cent in FY24, whereas inflation for FY24 is projected to be 5.2 per cent.



Key indices Nifty50 recovered 100 points from day's low to hit a high of 17,601 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex rebounded over 300 points from day's low to hit day's high of 59,866 levels.



Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmark indices, as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.4 per cent, and 0.6 per cent, respectively. India's volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 2 per cent.



Rate-sensitive sectors like Nifty Bank, Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Auto indices climbed up to 1 per cent.

