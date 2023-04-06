close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty below 17,550; RBI's rate action eyed

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, fell in tandem as Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices skid up to 0.2 per cent

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: RBI, repo rate, interest rate, Nifty, Sensex, Rupee

Opening Bell
...Read More

Topics : Reserve Bank of India | MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | stock market trading | BSE NSE | Indian markets | RBI repo rate | RBI Policy | repo rate | Interest rate hike | FII flows | DIIs | Crude Oil Price | Rupee vs dollar | Market trends

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 7:34 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty tepid ahead of RBI's policy outcome

Stock Market Live: RBI, repo rate, interest rate, Nifty, Sensex, Rupee
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty Auto likely to remain range-bound in near-term, says Ravi Nathani

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: Dmart, Tata Steel, HeroMoto, Nykaa, Equitas SFB, Godrej CP

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

RBI rate hike touch & go affair amid inflation, growth concerns, swaps show

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Never grows old: Gold jumps Rs 1,062, touches new high of Rs 60,538

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Two auto stocks touch 52-week highs; have zoomed up to 30% in two days

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Five IPOs get Sebi go-ahead to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr collectively

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read
Premium

Half of top 100 cos see cut in target price over concerns of tepid earnings

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
3 min read

Sebi takes slew of measures to crack down on misleading investment ads

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

GQG Partners sees $2 billion Adani bet delivering returns over 100%

Rajiv Jain. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon